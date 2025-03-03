Although some know Teruel as the eternal forgotten province of Aragon, the truth is that in this area of ​​Spain it is also possible to find authentic treasures. As if it were a hidden jewel, the town of Albarracín It is one of those locations that are worth knowing. Moreover, this little small town in the Sierra is known as one of the most beautiful in Teruel. The reasons? Its privileged location, its historical alleys and its reddish color.

A walk through the medievo

Lovers of history and culture find in this Aragonese town their personal paradise, and this is no exaggeration, since since 1961 it is National monument and possesses the Gold medal to the merit in the Fine Arts for its great artistic heritage. As if it were a trip to the past, here the streets keep memories of the time in which they rose. In addition, the almost heroicity of medieval constructions stands out, since they not only rose in an almost impossible cliff, but conquered space in a surprising way.

The ceilings of their houses seem to attract, so much that it is possible to see and in some of its alleys they are touched or overlap. The need to house a large population during the Middle Ages meant that they exploit their creativity now and today we can witness their solutions. One of his best -known prints is that of Julianeta Housewhich precisely stands out for its irregular architecture.

Julianeta house | Source: Istock

Now, if there is a street that brings together all the characteristics of Albarracín and that immerses visitors on a trip to medieval times, that is the Azagra Street. Who knows it knows and that is that the roofs are practically overlapping here, something that creates a gloomy atmosphere where sunlight barely penetrates. Moreover, this space clearly reflects the Muslim and medieval heritage of the city, offering a visual show that is fascinating.

| Source: LOVE ALBARRACÍN

The characteristic color of Albarracín

Upon reaching this little small town, it is impossible not to look at the Reddish and ocher color of their squeezed alleyways, staircases and houses. It could be said that this town was built so that in the future it was photogenic, and if so, they would have achieved it. Its beautiful wooden frames causes their facades to look more and their red plaster and window skyscrapers are one of the most typical prints of the place.

To find the reason for its tone, it is not necessary to leave very far, since the red plaster is in the mountains that surrounds this town. In general, it is a Normal plaster mixture and hierce oxidewhich not only gives this characteristic color, but has greater lasting. So, luckily, we will be able to enjoy this landscape for a long time.

| Source: Istock