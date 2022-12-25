A beautiful story that comes from Como. A boy named Jonathan wrote a letter, which was later found by the Fire Department

This is one of the best stories you will read this Christmas. The protagonist is a boy named Jonathanwho lives in Como.

The holiday season is the most beautiful for children and like every year, they write letters for Santa Claus or baby Jesuswaiting to find many beautiful gifts under the tree, to be unwrapped together with the whole family.

This year, little Jonathan has decided to do something different, to write the letter and to tie it to a blue balloonwhich he then released into the sky.

That balloon made it all the way to Pordenone, in the hands of a man with a huge heart. In those very sweet words, the child asked for a Christmas present fire truck. Thus, the good Samaritan decided to reach the nearest fire station and deliver it into their hands.

As soon as the firefighters read Jonathan’s letter, they decided to write him a beautiful and unforgettable one surprise.

They bought him a toy fire truck and shipped it to his house. The story was told right on the official page Instagram of the Pordenone barracks.

The magic of Christmas. Jonathan, a boy from Como, had entrusted a letter to a balloon in which he asked for a fire truck as a gift: his wish will be fulfilled, the balloon has come into the right hands. To the Pordenone Fire Brigade, after a 300 km journey!

Within hours, the story went viral and spread all over the web. What’s more beautiful than seeing how much goodness there is still in the world and how much it really can be magical Christmas?

For sure, little Jonathan will never forget this small but great gesture that the Fire Brigade did for him.