There is less than half a year left for the start of the World Cup in Qatar and the vast majority of teams have not yet presented their official shirts for said tournament.
Despite the absence of a multitude of kits, today at 90min we wanted to bring, for the first time on this website, the most beautiful shirts that the national teams will wear during the World Cup event:
Surely we are talking about one of the designs of the decade. The retro touch of the Uruguay shirt makes it the most beautiful of the next World Cup in Qatar, at least of those already presented.
It is, without a doubt, the most spectacular shirt on the African continent. The design of the sleeves as well as the star located in the center of the shirt give it an incredible personality.
Rarely has the Argentine national team been presented to an important tournament with a kit that is not up to par. In Qatar the opposite was not going to happen.
Brazil is used to using similar designs every year. It is a simple but successful t-shirt.
The Mexicans will try to make a splash at the Qatar World Cup by wearing a modern jersey with different shades of green that give the kit a lot of strength. The red of the sleeves is essential to highlight the other tones.
TheGrefg and DjMaRiiO, two acquaintances youtubers Spaniards, took to their channel of Twitter the two kits that the Spanish team will wear during the World Cup. Both designs were very well received, but especially the red one.
T-shirt similar to the usual one, but that red and green is so characteristic of Moroccans that it has already been etched in the retina of many of the spectators. Simple but pretty.
