Melancholy, regret, sadness and uncontrollable sadness: as long as it persists in art, we think it is beautiful. At a safe distance from real life, the tears are allowed to flow. I’m too sad to tell you, is the name of the work of art by the crying Bas Jan Ader, made five years before his disappearance in the Atlantic Ocean. A sailing trip intended as a work of art turned into real tragedy to general dismay.

But usually artistic suffering has its place. At Easter many people hand in their disbelief for the great tragic work of art, the Matthäus† After that, that drum is closed with sadness for another year.

You can go anywhere for artful grief, but the saddest work of art of all time hangs in Madrid.

Spaniards have a bond with tragedy, witness the tears of crystal in so many Spanish churches. But it took a Flemish master, Rogier van der Weyden, to express intense grief in paint. Oil paint to be exact.

The ‘Descent from the Cross’ by Rogier van der Weyden, ca. 1432-1435.

Photo Museo Nacional del Prado



With a brush of sable hair and thin transparent layers, he conjured up the first real sadness on a painting. It hung in a chapel in Leuven, but the Habsburg rulers got wind of it and kidnapped it to Madrid. And there the crying wife of Rogier van der Weydens tries Descent from the Crossfor almost six hundred years, to staunch her tears with a white cloth.

Ancient, raw sorrow: neither graceful nor lovely, unaware of itself. An incredible work of art, too sad for words.