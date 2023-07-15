The incalculable value of the places where we learned to grow on tiptoe. From the station of origin, departure and reunion. In the very specific way in which the echo of the first voices resounds. Of the songs that marked the initial bars of a carousel of moments that evolves with the naturalness of tangible and everyday poetry. From the space where the starting shot and the finish line meet. Of the memories that remain unchanged despite processions of clocks and almanacs. Of yesterday, today and forever. In short, the miracle of returning without leaving. That it always seems like a prologue. That it never seems too late. A priori, I insist, it is impossible, but if there are some coordinates on the map where this utopia can become a reality, those are the ones that lead us to La Mar de Músicas de Cartagena. And it is that, as was amply demonstrated in the opening day of its twenty-eighth edition, which on this occasion has Canada as the guest country, we are facing a unique festival in its ability to renew the spell of emotion, surprise and the expectation fulfilled. A series of basic elements and pillars of this essential cultural event that came together in the four concerts on a Friday in which, if we take into account the dedication of the public, we must highlight the beautiful performance of Rozalén in a Paco Martín Auditorium Parque Torres, to which it is always wonderful to have the opportunity to return.

love to song



With tickets sold out for weeks, the singer-songwriter from Albacete arrived in Cartagena for the first of the (very) few dates that make up this year’s presentation tour of the fabulous ‘Matriz’, a latest work where practically the entire musical tradition of Spanish geography finds its just and deserved recognition and vindication. Through songs that go from Basque to Galician, going through Catalan, Asturian and Spanish, Rozalén weaves with her characteristic sensitivity a tribute to the folklore of a country, ours, which she watches and sings with her heart exposed and memory awakens, building the most special work, for what it has that is different, daring and heterodox, of his career. Given such a starting point, the expectation was maximum for a concert that she, goodbye uncertainty, she fell in love with from start to finish. Accompanied by a band dedicated to each one of the different stylistic causes that marked the evening, the artist offered one of those shows that paint with the same dose of efficiency the complicit smile and the sincere tear, dazzling with her sublime vocal talent, captivating with his sympathy and dazzling with his ability to take over any musical genre that comes his way. In this sense, the different stops at the aforementioned ‘Matrix’ shone with their own light, the great protagonist of a generous repertoire rounded off by the group of illustrious guests who followed one another on stage: Rodrigo Cuevas in ‘Te quiero porque te wanna’; the Ronda de Boltaña in the overwhelming ‘The tomb of the swallow’; the Fetén Fetén in ‘Mar en el tigral’; the Ronda de Motilleja in ‘If you want to write to me’; and the maestro Elíseo Parra in ‘Arrión’. Their appearances, together with that jewel entitled ‘Es Albacete’ (capital!), were the most unforgettable moments of a night in which there was also room for several of the most beloved songs from the La Mancha catalog such as ’80 times’, a ‘The purple door’ performed among the crowd, ‘This train’ or a celebrated medley with ‘Berlin’, ‘Eating you with kisses’ and ‘Caged birds’. One only had to observe the happy gesture of the people who packed the Paco Martín Auditorium when the concert ended to know that Rozalén in La Mar de Músicas had been an authentic act of collective love for the songs and roots that represent us and, most importantly, they excite.

The magic of the band man



More introspective and less festive, although with an equally intense musical depth, was the previous meeting with Owen Pallet. Close to constant prodigy, the performance with which the Canadian inaugurated the patio tables of the old CIM was a hypnotic experience from its opening with ‘This lamb sells condos’ and ‘The CN tower belongs to the dead’, works of art that served to set a tone and atmosphere whose power would not abandon us until the last note, leaving moments as amazing as ‘Lewis takes off his shirt’, ‘The passions’ or a moving ‘Fire-Mare’ along the way. The music of this one-man orchestra navigated between loops, violins and guitars with the fluidity of a calm river, the tension of the most attractive of mysteries and the delicacy that beats with the force of the best chamber pop.

Without a doubt, another memorable concert on a Friday that Mélissa Laveaux had inaugurated a few hours before from the Plaza del Ayuntamiento de Cartagena with a very elegant live show that showed its best cards in the rock arreones and that ended with the conquest of the early morning from the Arab Castle of Bala Desejo. A tremendous revelation from a band that more than justified its status as a phenomenon in the current Brazilian music scene through an excellent concert where each melody and vocal harmony seemed taken from the coveted trunk of the classics. Another of those delicious discoveries so recognizable from a festival that, already in its first assault, reactivated the genuine illusion of once again covering the distances between its stages, leaving our voices in dozens of refrains, embracing new musical proposals and taking refuge from the noise in its arms. sidewalk, stairs and salt. There is no parenthesis more beautiful than La Mar.