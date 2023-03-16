Being beautiful in life can mean an advantage because it allows you to be able to work with your body. But sometimes that’s not the case and it can happen that your beauty becomes a problem. This is what happened to Omar Borcanmodel of Iraqi origin who in 2003 was named the most beautiful man in the world.

Source: web

Its beauty unfortunately caused him many problems in the land where he lived: l‘Saudi Arabia. The man was arrested and then expelled from the country because the authorities believed that his excessive beauty made him irresistible to women.

At least this is the suspicion, even if the official version is different. After the huge media outcry that the news caused, Saudi authorities declared that Omar’s physical attractiveness had nothing to do with the decision. Indeed, it was her actions that endangered the values ​​and customs of the women of his country.

This thesis also confirmed by the same model who reported that he was expelled from the nation not for his physical appearance but for some dances he had posted on social media that went against Saudi customs and culture.

And so Omar moved to Dubai where his worldwide fame has grown more and more arriving to be interviewed by different newspapers and magazines. Borkan has also worked as a model for major brands, as a show host on YouTube, as an actor and as a photographer, becoming very popular on social networks, especially Instagram where he boasts 1.3 million followers.

After the expulsion he also changed his way of dressing more western and also found love. In 2015 she married billionaire fashion designer Yasmin Oweidah. A marriage that ended in 2018 even if it was born from the relationship Diyab who apparently inherited his father’s good looks.