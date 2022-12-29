Finally a LaFerrari that isn’t red with a black interior.

Red is not a boring color, except on one Ferrari. It might be good for resale value, but Rosso Corsa isn’t exactly an exciting choice on a Ferrari right now. Fortunately, there are also customers who do opt for an original color scheme.

The American Greg Whitten, for example, is such a person. He made his fortune in the software industry and is now an avid Ferrari collector. Whitten also owned a 250 GTO, which he sold for $48.4 million in 2018. At the time, it was the most expensive car ever auctioned.

The 250 GTO went under the hammer at the time at RM Sotheby’s, who now have another Greg Whitten car on offer. This Ferrari is a bit more recent: it is a 2014 LaFerrari.

What makes this LaFerrari special is the performance. This is the only LaFerrari in Blu Elettrico, which is a rare Ferrari color anyway. That’s actually a shame, because it looks damn good.

The interior is also not a boring black, as with most LaFerraris. Whitten opted for a cream colored interior, which goes perfectly with the blue exterior. Also worth mentioning are the gray rims, as most LaFerrari’s have silver or black rims.

Cars with a unique composition do not always have the best residual value, but that seems to be not too bad in this case. RM Sotheby’s expects a yield of between €3.8 and €4.2 million. That is roughly four times the new price. So you see again: collecting Ferraris is a lucrative business.

