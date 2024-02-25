The Orso district repeated last year's success in the historical procession, in the settings the Piazza Nuova district prevailed which in 2023 had placed second. Many confirmations in the final outcome of the 41st edition of the Celebrations of San Benedetto Revelli which attracted thousands of visitors to the historic center of Taggia, a huge success as demonstrated by the two long lines of cars parked along the highway towards Arma. The weather conditions held up, with a sunny morning and slightly tighter times in the afternoon, with the rain only arriving during the awards ceremony. In the historical parade the Orso district led by Angelo Cirimele won with 55 points; second place for Parasio with 52, third for Santa Lucia with 51.