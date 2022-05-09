Home page World

Mark Stoffers

May 8th is the day of honor for all mothers. For everyone who does not spend the day with their mother, WhatsApp greetings for Mother’s Day 2022 are an option.

Bremen – Mother’s Day 2022: On Sunday, May 8, 2022, it’s that time again. The special day for all mothers is best celebrated with the family, with small gifts such as flowers, chocolate or a nice handicraft. But if you don’t have the opportunity to celebrate Mother’s Day with your family, you can celebrate your mother’s day of honor in other ways. With subtle sayings, sweet videos or short poems that can be sent as WhatsApp sayings 2022 on Mother’s Day.

WhatsApp sayings on Mother’s Day: The best greetings, nice messages and videos for all mothers on the day of honor

With the WhatsApp sayings on Mother’s Day, there are many options to put the day of honor in the right light for all mothers. It is a well-known fact that many roads lead to Rome. Great greetings, emotional messages or at least a few videos as WhatsApp greetings for Mother’s Day 2022 can always be found to strike the right note and underscore the message.

Would you like an example of a WhatsApp saying on Mother’s Day? “The best thing about me, I got it from you” is one of the classic WhatsApp sayings. But messages in the English version of WhatsApp greetings for Mother’s Day can also be used today to give free rein to appreciation. A special day of honor for them too Celebs who recently became moms.

WhatsApp sayings for Mother’s Day: Why is Mother’s Day celebrated and why is Mother’s Day always on Sundays?

WhatsApp greetings for Mother’s Day have become a tradition, but why is Mother’s Day celebrated? And why is Mother’s Day always on Sundays? The justification in both cases goes back to a committed Christian woman from the USA. Her name: Anna Marie Jarvis. And actually it was more of a personal reason, since today’s Mother’s Day in this form was intended as a memorial day for her own deceased mother. The Methodist and daughter of Ann Maria Reeves Jarvis hosted a Memorial Mothers Day Meeting on May 12, 1907 in Grafton, West Virginia.

Mother’s Day: This is how you give joy with the best WhatsApp sayings. © Andreas Berheide/Sina Schuldt/imago/Montage

The day fell on the second Sunday in May, which is why Mother’s Day is always celebrated on the second Sunday in May. The day in honor of mothers and motherhood first established itself in the USA and then spilled over into other western countries, so that Mother’s Day became established in 1914.

WhatsApp sayings on Mother’s Day: Just say “thank you” – the best greetings at a glance

The WhatsApp sayings on Mother’s Day are diverse. The most beautiful greetings for 2022 are almost as sweet as these WhatsApp sayings on Valentine’s Day 2022 and she gives an overview in the following list and simply says “thank you” to her own mother.

WhatsApp sayings on Mother’s Day: Just say “thank you”.

“Thank you for your boundless love, the security and a carefree life.”

“Thank you for all the little things that make my life easier. Thank you for thinking of me and guiding me through my everyday life.”

Even if you think I don’t notice: Thank you for everything, I’m thinking of you!”

“I know I don’t tell you often enough, but I’m thankful every day that you’re my mother and friend.”

“I will be forever grateful for everything you’ve done for me. Much love for Mother’s day.”

“Thank you for your helping hand, your comforting words and your warming looks.”

“Even a thousand words would not be enough for the best mother in the world. But the most important thing is: Thank you for everything!”

“On Mother’s Day, I want to thank you for everything you’ve done and sacrificed for me. To the best mother!”

In addition to the most beautiful WhatsApp sayings on Mother’s Day, with which a child simply wants to say “thank you”, there are of course other WhatsApp sayings on Mother’s Day 2022. Whether short or long, the gesture counts in the end.

WhatsApp greetings for Mother’s Day 2022: Short sayings and messages to recognize your own mother on the day of honor

The spice is in brevity, also in the WhatsApp greetings for Mother’s Day 2022, similar to that WhatsApp new year greetings 2022. Sometimes it only takes a few letters to give the appreciation the appropriate weight. Short WhatsApp sayings on Mother’s Day are a tried and tested means of fulfilling exactly this intention.

WhatsApp greetings for Mother’s Day 2022: Short sayings and messages

“Good things are rare – that’s why you only exist once. Much love for Mother’s day!”

“Mom, you are wonderful and kind-hearted. I love you!”

“On Mother’s Day I wish you all the best and sunshine every day!”

“Mother’s Day isn’t enough to celebrate how amazing you are.”

“I wish the best mother the best Mother’s Day! All the best!”

Short, concise and yet everything is included to send emotional WhatsApp greetings on Mother’s Day 2022, which are also well received and hit the right note. Because the right WhatsApp sayings for Mother’s Day simply don’t need to be excessive poems or long lines. But on the day of honor of motherhood, it doesn’t always have to be about emotions. Because there has to be a bit of fun and maybe your own mother doesn’t take herself too seriously.

WhatsApp sayings on Mother’s Day 2022: A pinch of humor is always well received with funny greetings

A pinch of humor and WhatsApp sayings on Mother’s Day 2022 can be like that WhatsApp greetings on April 1, 2022 always bring the right spice with them on this special day. Everyone knows their mother best and should also know whether funny greetings via WhatsApp on Mother’s Day fall on deaf ears or not.

Funny WhatsApp sayings for Mother’s Day 2022:

“For Mother’s Day, a heartfelt compliment: You really have beautiful children!”

“I’ve been looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift for a long time – but you already have me. All the best!” “Let Dad pamper you and cook for you today – exactly the other way around than the rest of the year. Have a great Mother’s Day.”

“You couldn’t celebrate Mother’s Day today without me. No problem, I was happy to do it for you. So Happy Mother’s Day!”

Mothers love their children more than fathers do because they can be sure that they are theirs. (Aristotle)

Comedy or rather questionable humor is of course not always well received with WhatsApp sayings on Mother’s Day, whether in Bremen, Lower Saxony or whole Germany. But there is a workaround here too. Because WhatsApp greetings on Mother’s Day in English from international stars are becoming more and more relevant.

WhatsApp greetings on Mother’s Day in English: Quotes also come from the motherland and the rest of the world

That’s why you can find some resourceful quotes in the WhatsApp greetings on Mother’s Day in English, which, like many of the WhatsApp Easter greetings 2022, come from the mother country of Mother’s Day or are translated from the rest of the world. Because sayings or quotes that come from the pen of stars and asterisks or famous people can be used perfectly for WhatsApp sayings on Mother’s Day 2022.

WhatsApp Greetings in English on Mother’s Day 2022: Proverbs or Sayings and Quotes from Stars and Famous People

“My mother is a walking miracle.” (Leonardo DiCaprio)

“A mother understands what a child does not say.” (Jewish proverb) “A mother’s hug lasts long after she lets go.” (unknown)



“There is nothing as sincere as a mother’s kiss.” — Saleem Sharma

“Life began with waking up and loving my mother’s face.” (George Eliot)

“A mother is always the beginning. She is how things begin.” —Unknown

“We are born of love; love is our mother.” (Rumi)

“Acceptance, tolerance, bravery, compassion. These are the things my mom taught me.” (Lady Gaga)

“My mother is my root, my foundation. She planted the seed that I base my life on, and that is the belief that the ability to achieve starts in your mind.” (Michael Jordan)

“If love is as sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love.” (Stevie Wonder)

“A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” (Princess Diana)

“All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” (Abraham Lincoln)

“Mother is one to whom you hurry when you are troubled.” (Emily Dickinson)

“A mother’s love is more beautiful than any fresh flower.” (Debasish Mridha)

In addition to the WhatsApp sayings in English for Mother’s Day 2022, songs as WhatsApp greetings are always an option that is increasingly popular.

WhatsApp greetings on Mother’s Day 2022: Famous songs to send to all mothers

Because what mother doesn’t look forward to a little attention on the day of honor. That also includes the WhatsApp greetings on Mother’s Day 2022. Because away from WhatsApp sayings for Mother’s Day famous songs are of course a great story to rake in the appropriate love and recognition from the children.

The best songs and songs as WhatsApp greetings for Mother’s Day

“Blue” by Beyoncé

Because You Loved Me by Celine Dion

You Can’t Lose Me by Faith Hill

“A Song For Mama” by Boyz II Men

“The Best Day” by Taylor Swift

“Mama’s Song” by Carrie Underwood

“Mama Said” by The Shirelles

Look What You’ve Done by Drake

Mama Liked the Roses by Elvis Presley

“In My Life” by the Beatles

There You’ll Be by Faith Hill

Dear Mama by Tupac

“Mama” by the Spice Girls

“Hero” by Enrique Iglesias

You’ll Be In My Heart by Phil Collins

Sweetest Devotion by Adele

Thank you Mama! by Reinhard Horn

Thank you Mama! by children of lights

Songs and lieder as WhatsApp greetings on Mother’s Day are of course primarily something for mothers, to whom music gives a lot. But of course you can also do a lot visually on Mother’s Day. Because videos are also very popular with WhatsApp greetings on Mother’s Day 2022.

Send videos as WhatsApp greetings on Mother’s Day 2022: Visual congratulations for all mothers on the special day

Videos as WhatsApp greetings on Mother’s Day are therefore becoming increasingly important, so that all mothers can also be given visual recognition on their special day in 2022.

All the best: The most beautiful WhatsApp sayings on Mother’s Day 2022 in the video

While videos can be sent as WhatsApp sayings on Mother’s Day 2022, one tradition never fades from the spotlight of WhatsApp Mother’s Day greetings. Poems may be a little longer, but they rarely fail on Mother’s Day, especially when you can’t be there in person.

Poems as WhatsApp greetings for Mother’s Day: Special pieces for all mothers on the day of honor 2022

Poems as WhatsApp greetings for Mother’s Day have been a hit for years. Tradition is also an ace up the sleeve for all mothers on the day of honor in 2022, which always stands out as a good alternative for WhatsApp sayings on Mother’s Day 2022.

A smile and a kind word A smile and a kind word, that’s all I can give you. But I always want to think of you with love.

To my mother Behold, not one of all the songs is meant for you, o mother! To praise you, believe me, I am too poor and too rich. A still unsung song you rest in my bosom, no one else can hear, intended only to comfort me when my heart restlessly turns away from the world and lonely thinks about the lasting peace of its heavenly part.

WhatsApp sayings for Mother’s Day 2022: In the end, it’s always a good idea to send something

The WhatsApp sayings for Mother’s Day 2022, like videos, poems or songs, are simple and beautiful alternatives if you can’t make it to mom. So there are enough options for WhatsApp greetings on Mother’s Day when flowers, pralines or chocolate are not enough or no longer arrive.