From: Julia Hanigk

Thylane Blondeau was considered the “most beautiful girl in the world”. Now she is a young woman. © Instagram / Thylane Blondeau

“The most beautiful girl in the world” is now 20 years old – and engaged. She shows her partner on Instagram.

Miami – The “most beautiful girl in the world” is now 20 years old *. Thylane Blondeau, as her name is, is the daughter of the actress and television presenter Véronika Loubry and the football player Patrick Blondeau and was discovered at the tender age of four. At that time she was walking down the runway with her mother at Jean Paul Gaultier’s. Thylane Blondeau is still modeling today. It adorns magazine covers such as “L’Officiel” or walks the runway at Miu Miu. The beauty has 4.8 million followers on Instagram.

Thylane Blondeau became the “most beautiful girl in the world”

Thylane Blondeau was probably introduced to a broad audience and also to the big fashion world with a photo of her at the age of six, which earned her the title of the most beautiful girl. Her bright blue eyes and pouty lips are striking.

Thylane Blondeau and Benjamin Attal are engaged

Today the 20-year-old is not only extremely successful in the modeling business, but also privately. After a year of relationship, she got engaged to boyfriend Benjamin Attal in October 2021. She originally posted this news on her private Instagram stories, but it got popular anyway. The two lovebirds spent the turn of the year together on Miami Beach.

Confusion about fiancee of the “most beautiful girl in the world”

At first it was thought that the man was the son of Charlotte Gainsbourg and Yvan Attal. But the French press explained: Thylane Blondeau’s fiancé has no known parents, it is not the same person.

The fans are enthusiastic about the couple. For example, someone comments on Instagram: "Very nice couple". Someone else thinks: "Such a sexy couple, a true osmosis, these lovers." (jh)