The organizers of the “Beauty of Russia” competition were not satisfied with the figure of the future winner

The final of the Beauty of Russia beauty contest took place in Sochi. 22-year-old Ekaterina Romanova from Novokuznetsk was recognized as the most beautiful girl in Russia. As the title holder, she will go to the prestigious international competition “Miss Earth” and will represent Russia at it.

Dozens of girls competed for the “Beauty of Russia” crown

In addition to Romanova, 52 girls from all over the country took part in the competition. In the fight for first place, they held a presentation in original costumes and showed their talents, after which the jury awarded the best in several categories.

52 girls fought for the title “Beauty of Russia”

Ekaterina Sokolova from St. Petersburg became the best in the “First Beauty of Russia” category, and Elizaveta Kozmovskaya from Arkhangelsk was recognized as the leader in the “Miss Audience Choice” category.

Photo: Arthur Lebedev / RIA Novosti

The winner of “Beauty of Russia” is acting in films

Romanova represented the Kemerovo region at the “Beauty of Russia”. It is known that she graduated from the Russian State Social University and studied at the faculty of directing mass events.

Since childhood, the girl has been dancing and playing in the theater in her hometown. Now lives in St. Petersburg and works as a model. In addition, she was recently given a role in a movie.

Now I'm acting in a movie – in the second part of the film "Sparta-2", where I have the main role as the girlfriend of a young athlete. The film will likely be released in early 2024 Ekaterina Romanovawinner of the beauty contest "Beauty of Russia"

The organizers advised the future winner to lose weight

In an interview with KP.ru Romanova admittedthat before the final the contestants drank diuretics to lose weight. According to her, this is normal practice for beauty contests. “Everyone wants to look good,” she explained.

By the way, at the very beginning, when we first arrived, they made comments to us. They personally came up and said who needs to lose weight, tighten their skin, and so on. I also fell into this category of girls. I was told that I needed to dry out a little. Ekaterina Romanovawinner of the beauty contest “Beauty of Russia”

The winner confirmed that at beauty pageants there are intrigues and even conflicts between participants. This year, someone spilled coffee on the dress of Ekaterina Sokolova, who represented St. Petersburg at the Beauty of Russia. Despite this, the girl managed to take a prize.

Romanova claims that she had no conflicts with other participants. “The girls treated me kindly,” she said in an interview with KP.ru. “At least that’s what I thought.”

Photo: Arthur Lebedev / RIA Novosti

The contestants were nervous and on a diet

Romanova said that in the fight for the title of the most beautiful girl in Russia, the contestants often fell into a state of anxiety from fatigue. “When this happens en masse, you involuntarily also begin to enter this state,” said the winner.

At such moments, Romanova tried to go for a walk and even allowed herself to eat tasty food in order to get rid of the feeling of anxiety. This violated her special strict diet for the competition, which consisted of protein and fiber, but helped cope with nervousness.

I tried to eat only proteins and fiber. But I honestly admit that on the day of the finals, the girls and I ate pizza before leaving because we didn’t even have breakfast. We decided to pamper ourselves Ekaterina Romanovawinner of the beauty contest “Beauty of Russia”

The winner will take part in the Miss Earth contest

In 2024, Ekaterina Romanova will represent Russia at the Miss Earth international competition. It is one of the big four beauty pageants along with Miss Universe, Miss World and the somewhat lesser-known Miss International.

The organizers of Miss Earth aim not only to put on a show, but also to draw attention to environmental issues. It is assumed that the owner of the title needs to be not just a beauty, but also a soul supporter of nature.

The Miss Earth winner will work as a representative of the UN Environment Program and collaborate with the World Wildlife Fund and other organizations

In December, Daria Lukonkina from Nizhny Novgorod, who won the title “Beauty of Russia” a year ago, will attend this show of beauties.

Miss Universe will be elected in El Salvador on Saturday.

The award ceremony for the winner of “Beauty of Russia” took place a few days before the final of another important beauty contest. On November 18, the new Miss Universe will be crowned in El Salvador.

The owner of the Miss Russia title, Margarita Golubeva, is vying for this title, and her chances of a decent performance have already been assessed as high.

Shortly before the final, the Thai company JKN Global Group, which organizes and hosts Miss Universe, went bankrupt.

Despite financial difficulties, they decided not to cancel the award ceremony, preparations for which were in full swing. After bankruptcy, the company hopes to restructure the debt and achieve an extension of loan repayment terms.