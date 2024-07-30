The race at Spa Francorchamps was certainly not free from surprises. Mercedes one-two (then cancelled due to Russell’s disqualification, but the values ​​seen on the track remain the same) was not in the forecasts, as well as a RedBull never really unstoppableon one of the tracks theoretically most suitable for the RB20. Many schemes have been skipped in Formula 1 in this 2024 season, in an almost disorderly manner, and on multiple fronts, sometimes for the better, sometimes not so much. The positive aspects are evident: the leveling of top teams is increasingly marked, with McLaren showing a small performance advantage over everyone else in Belgium too, but unable to use it because the two drivers were blocked by the disadvantageous track position or by small, big errors, such as Piastri going long in the pits or Norris’s wheels in the gravel at the exit of the Source at the start: imperfections that, however, in this Formula 1 are now very costly. The Spa race was objectively very beautiful, and it is now likely that many more like it will follow in the second part of the season, but it also highlighted even more how the current cars have reached a particularly critical point both in terms of development and driveability on the track.

Unpredictable developments: McLaren the best without more packages after the first. Are we at the limit of mechanics?

The first theme is, clearly, that of the aerodynamic developmentsfurther underlined by what happened at home Mercedeswith the Brackley technicians who, after the first day, preferred put the new bottom and the new mechanical components back in the cabinetto return to a car that they knew. Hamilton’s complaints about the aerodynamic rebound during the free practice sessions on Friday they demonstrated, once again and in line with what happened to Ferrari, that with this generation of cars and above all with these mechanical-suspension platformspredicting the dynamic behavior of single-seaters in the wind tunnel and CFD is an almost impossible discipline. Knowing the bad weather forecast for Saturday, which would have prevented any further data collection and fine-tuning work, Toto Wolff’s team thought (well) to go back to what they already knew, i.e. the surface used at Silverstone, and to start from a known car, and for which, therefore, the simulator was well calibrated therefore a harbinger of evidently better basic setups. An intelligent choice, made by those who have evidently understood how complex it is today to make an increase in aerodynamic load work on these single-seaters, whose suspension base works adequately only in tiny windows of adjustments and calibrations. The impression continues to be that the aerodynamic limit of development has not been reached but the mechanical onethat is, that the suspension and mechanical packages are now struggling to keep up with the increases in load, still largely possible thanks to aerodynamics, but which put the entire car in crisis. There is little to be surprised about, given that, however complex, the suspension system currently in use on Formula 1 cars remains, by regulation, a huge simplification of what today’s technology would actually allowand the tools in the hands of the engineers, between the limits of the simulations and the limits of the elements that can be used from a mechanical point of view and therefore the relative adjustments, become too few to manage this type of aerodynamics effectively. We have seen so far the failure of the Ferrari package in Barcelona, ​​a sort of postponement to September for the Mercedes one (which was one of the biggest, if not the most significant seen so far this season) and a long series of major and minor updates on the Red Bull which however are not bringing the hoped for results and have certainly not guaranteed to stem the opponents’ pursuit, with the RB20 which appeared to be the third force in Belgium, also considering the disastrous last stint of Sergio Perez, with the Mexican who changed tyres 11 laps after George Russell and still suffered an increase in the delay from the leader of a further 4 seconds.

In the end the only team that continues to proceed without huge problems is the McLarenstrong with a single-seater that works, and that the engineers they no longer shocked with additional packagesafter the first part of the season, which opened the way to competitiveness for the MCL38. The work of understanding and refinement was such as to guarantee speed in every situation, and the selective problem solving and effective. The strength of the McLaren correlation does not seem to be so much the search for extra load (which is available anyway) or for amazing leaps in performance, but rather the ability to optimize the balance and find precise answers to the problems that were posed by the track. In the second part of the season it is now certain that there will still be an update from Ferrariwith the hope of returning to compete for the victory, no more than a couple of tenths away at the moment, but which relegate the Maranello team to fourth place with a certain consistency, something that Leclerc complained about a lot after the Spa race. We will probably see some more attempts by Red Bull, also to find a more profitable path than the current one with a view to 2025and we will see what Mercedes decides to do with the package temporarily set aside in Belgium. The unknown factor remains McLaren, to understand if something else will arrive that will allow the Woking team to take the lead in the Constructors’ World Championship more comfortably, or if Andrea Stella will prefer to continue with this line of understanding and optimization, which is certainly giving great results.

Aerodynamic turbulence, a phenomenon that should have been contained by the regulations and instead is now out of control

The second point of difficulty with current cars is in driving, and especially in the now enormous difficulty that drivers have in following the cars in front. The aim of the current regulations was exactly to allow the following car not to suffer the aerodynamic turbulence of the car in front, but the reality we are witnessing is decidedly different. The problem is not necessarily the number of overtakings, the length of the DRS or these types of parameters, but the fact that on a track like Spa the difficulties for the cars that were following have proven to be enormous, excessive compared to any worst prediction. For example, we saw, among the first, that the Bus Stop chicane is practically no longer a potential overtaking point as the car that was following had so much difficulty in the central sector to stay close to the one in front that thinking of any type of attack on the last corner became practically impossible. Not only that, we also analyzed the challenges between George Russell and Lewis Hamilton and between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, focusing on the first sector of the last lap.

It goes without saying that one of the things we notice is the perfection of execution of the Source curves and the Les Combes braking both by Russell defending Hamilton, and by Leclerc defending Verstappen. We note however that the two chasing cars, already on and off the Source had enormous difficulty in staying close to the two cars in front with Hamilton leaving 2 tenths in that section, and Verstappen even 3. As mentioned, it is not the problem of actual overtaking, but rather that from this data it is clear that the aerodynamic disturbance it is so marked that it causes significant effects even when exiting a curve taken at under 80 km/h, when aerodynamics have the least effect on overall performance. On the other hand Oscar Plates has shown that he can shave almost a second off his lap times once he gets into clean air. This should have a significant impact on the rest of the season: the qualification and the track position will become increasingly fundamentaland incredibly costly mistakes. All this does not take away, however, the fact that, even in this phase of enormous complexity from many points of view, Formula 1 is giving a spectacle and an unpredictability worthy of other timeswith RedBull and Verstappen leading the rankings strong with the nest egg accumulated at the beginning of the seasonbut with the World Champion who has not won for 4 races now. Given that Norris’ mistake at Spa could have definitively compromised his world championship dream, the Builders title would seem to be decidedly more oriented towards Woking. The month of September it will be anyway incredibly full of news and eventsall that remains is to wait for it and… enjoy the holidays in the meantime.