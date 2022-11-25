The Ferrari prototype cars have marked the history of the most famous prancing Horse. There are so many curiosities and anecdotes that lie behind cars of inestimable beauty like these and we have tried to group them in a fresh Top 5 that is not only suitable for gentleman drivers!

Ferrari Prototipo, the Top 5 (in beauty) according to Newsauto.it

Scuderia Ferrari is known for having achieved very important goals in the Formula 1 world championship, but not everyone knows that the prototype cars produced by the Maranello company have marked the history of the most important marque championships. From the Ferrari 250LM known as the last Le Mans winner, until passing for the 512S and for the iconic and timeless 330 P4let’s discover some of the most beautiful models (in our humble opinion) that have marked the history of Sport Prototype cars from the 60s and 70s.

Ferrari 250LM (1963)

There Ferrari 250LM (Le Mans) marked an important step in the evolutionary step of the 250 GTO. Born with the aim of continuing in the same vein as its older sister, the 250 LM was the revolutionary heir and externally it looked much more like a prototype than a GT car. Its first appearance dates back to the Paris Salon of ’63 and was built following the characteristic features of the 250P from which, in fact, it inherited both the wheelbase of 2400mm, both the 3-litre engine (although later models used the 3.3 engine).

Ferrari 250LM

Designed by Pininfarina in terms of aesthetics, the car was unrivaled in its era, thanks to its sinuous and rounded shapes, the lines of the 250 LM le they gave great charm and balance. Taking on the appearance of the classic low and aerodynamic front, the sports car developed a wide and sloping windscreen and continued into the roll-bar, which formed an integral part of the bonnet and housed a narrow rear window in an upright position (this one inside). Finally, the rear of the car was distinguished by the truncated tail, a hallmark of Ferrari sports cars of the time that we find on some modern models such as the 296 GTB.

Ferrari Dino 206S (1966)

The small but successful Ferrari Dino 206 S crossed the gates of the Maranello factory in February 1966. The typical gloomy sky and cold climate that distinguishes the Emilian winter season, that day was substantially different from the others – obviously for the better – since a newborn and particular Ferrari was ready to make history again. The soft and sinuous lines of the Ferrari Dino 206 S designed by Carrozzeria Drogo hid a overbearing V6 engine at 65° powered at first by three carburettors 42DCN and subsequently fromindirect injection Lucasimmediately attracted attention as its shapes closely resembled those of the 166 P, but with large glass surfaces and a ring-shaped rear wing that connected with the engine hood.

Ferrari Dino 206 S

Originally, the initial plan of the Maranello company for the 2-seater barchetta was to produce at least 50 units to allow for homologation in the Sport category. Unfortunately, only 20 specimens were made, which forced the Ferrari Dino 206 S to grapple with more powerful prototype cars than it, without disfiguring thanks to the skill behind the wheel of pilots such as Chinetti, Scarfiotti And Bandini.

Ferrari 330 P4 (1967)

There Ferrari 330 P4 it was the most extreme and powerful version of the Maranello House of its “P” line, created with the one and only purpose of put the word “end” in direct confrontation with American rivals from Ford in endurance racing and at the Le Mans race.

Ferrari mechanics on the 330 P4

With very similar styling to the 330 P3, this model was powered by a V12 engine which had been radically redesigned by Frank Rocchi. The most obvious change was the introduction of a three-valve cylinder head: two for intake and one for exhaust. Fuel supply was provided by a Lucas fuel injection system. The chassis was slightly shorter than the 330 P3 and the new suspension system improved road holding. The car won numerous races and earned itself a place in the history books after a memorable 1-2-3 during the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Ferrari 512S (1970)

If miracles exist these are manifested in the Ferrari 512 Sa splendid prototype car built in 1970 in just three months by the team led by Mauro Forghieri to counter the formidable Porsche 917K. So, to stop the Stuttgart company’s thirst for success, the Ferrari 512 S was fitted with a nearly 5 liter V12 engine completely in light alloy with four valves per cylinder, 550 HP. the frame, multitubular typewas a development derived from the P4 and the 612. The bodywork, designed by Giacomo Caliri in search of lightness, was built in polyester.

Ferrari 512 S on track at Monza

Although less attractive than the 330 P4 – even if it has its charm – the 512 S had soft and slender lines proposing a very aggressive air, especially in the rear end. Produced in both the berlinetta and spider versions, it took part in the 1970 and 1971 World Championship for Makes, winning only at Sebring, but could do nothing against its direct rival from Porsche.

Ferrari 312P (1971)

The new 1971 version of the sports prototype featured a flat-12 engine, often referred to as a boxer engine. Many publications added the letter B after the P of its name to indicate its engine type, but this variant it was never officially sanctioned by Ferrari who called it simply the 1971 312 P. In addition to a new engine, the chassis also differed in certain respects in that the aluminum panels were riveted to the small diameter tubular spaceframe a further step towards the monocoque.

Ferrari 312 P in Belgium

After an entire year of developments and tests induced in 1971 in the world championship races, in which the new sports car from Maranello showed its qualities, it was 1972 was the year of definitive consecration of this great car, which can boast of having been tamed by pilots such as Jacky Ickx, Clay RegazzoniMario Andretti Arthur Merzario and other. The car is also remembered for having won the last constructors’ title in its glorious history among “Sport” type cars.

Ferrari 499P (2022)

The hybrid challenge began at Le Mans and Ferrari didn’t think twice about taking it up and returning to participate in the premier class of the WEC, after 50 years of absence. Thus was born the project called 499P – special nomenclature intended for the prototypes of the Casa del Cavallino – a more technological prototype car than a Formula 1 and as beautiful as never seen the involvement of the Ferrari Style Centerunder the direction of Flavio Manzoniwhich aims to dominate the title contenders such as Porsche, Cadillac, BMW, Alpine, Peugeot and the current reigning champion Toyota.

Ferrari 499P Hypercar Le Mans

The 499P’s hybrid powertrain combines a heat enginelocated in a central-rear position, at a electric motoron the front axle. The ICE unit – Internal Combustion Engine – has a maximum power to the ground, limited by the regulation, of 500 kW (680 horsepower) and is derived from the family dei Road-going twin-turbo V6. The 499P’s hybrid powertrain combines a heat enginelocated in a central-rear position, at a electric motoron the front axle. The ICE unit – Internal Combustion Engine – has a maximum power to the ground, limited by the regulation, of 500 kW (680 horsepower) and is derived from the family dei Road-going twin-turbo V6.

