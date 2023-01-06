The most beautiful day in the world: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Canale 5

This evening, Friday 6 January 2023 (Befana), at 21.25 on Canale 5 the most beautiful day in the world, a 2019 film by Alessandro Siani, is broadcast. But let’s see together all the information in detail, the plot and the cast.

Plot

Arturo Meraviglia, manager of a theater now closed and overwhelmed by debts, one day receives an inheritance from a distant uncle, deluding himself that he can pay off all the obligations towards his employees, finding himself instead having to take care of two children: Gioele and Rebecca, who are in a boarding school in Switzerland. Once the two sons of the deceased uncle arrive in Naples, a difficult coexistence begins between the three, seasoned with moments of fun but also of reflection, until it is discovered that little Gioele is endowed with an extraordinary power of telekinesis and that due to his power is persecuted by a group of researchers from France who intend to subject him to a scientific experiment.

The most beautiful day in the world: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Most Beautiful Day in the World, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Alessandro Siani: Arturo Wonder

Stefania Spampinato as Flavia Mainardi

Giovanni Esposito: Gianni Few Few

Leone Riva: Joel

Sara Ciocca: Rebecca

Stefano Pesce: Francesco Gagliardi

Leigh Gill as Horace Bollè

Jun Ichikawa as Kaori

Benedetto Casillo: Fefè or scientist

Nicola Rignanese: Ernesto o’ valet

Gianni Ferreri: Eduardo o’ barber

Enzo Paci: Magician Altanus

Enrico Ianniello: Cosimo Wonder

Streaming and TV

Where to see The most beautiful day in the world on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast today – 6 January 2023 (Epiphany) – at 9.25 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Play.it.