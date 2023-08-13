Da Friedrich Merz was probably too early to rejoice when he read “Bunte” this week. “The most beautiful couple in politics separates” was a headline, and we too immediately thought: Look, now Christian Lindner and Robert Habeck have let their traffic light coalition burst. But Merz and we quickly realized that it was really about Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie.

Jorg Thomann Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

“Beautiful, stylish, rich – simply classy” were these two, “Bunte” knows and is reminiscent of the application that Trudeau made in 2004 in a posh hotel after a spa treatment: “After the treatments, all the clothes were gone. part of a master plan. The couple in bathrobes were led into the Royal Suite.” There, in front of the fireplace, he knelt down. If you’re looking for inspiration from Trudeau’s master plan, please consider: it should already involve a posh hotel, a spa treatment, and a fireplace. If you just hide your loved one’s clothes, things don’t look quite as classy anymore.

Pistorius back in the running

Boris Pistorius has entered the race for the title of the most beautiful couple in politics with a new partner, a party friend and, as “Bunte” says, “a feminist who probably doesn’t iron his shirts”. What makes us wonder: Does a feminist never iron her partner’s shirts, even if he asks? Does a feminist iron her own clothes? Or does she basically let her partner do that?

The actor couple Vinzenz Kiefer and Masha Tokareva have been cultivating a ritual for twelve years: “Every morning when we wake up, we put our rings on each other. We remarry symbolically every day, say big ‘Yes!’ to us,” says Kiefer “Bunte”. Tokareva says: “I think it’s so beautiful and emotional that I cry right away.” Of course, the said ritual requires taking off the rings every evening – isn’t that tantamount to a symbolic separation? And do the two indulge in a wild single life at night? Kiefer still praises Tokareva as “incredibly emotional”, which she confirms with the sentence: “I’ll be crying again in a moment.”



What do we think of that smile? Charlene of Monaco

:



Image: AFP



Besides “Yes!” both say much more to each other. “We take 90 minutes, each partner takes turns talking for 15 minutes about what is on their mind the most at the moment,” explains Kiefer. 90 minutes? Some couples shouldn’t even talk that long a week. Aren’t there any awkward breaks? And are you allowed to touch on other topics in addition to relationships, such as the question of whether Harry Kane really helps Bayern?







Axel Prahl also praises his wife, who has a lot of humor, as he assures “Echo der Frau”. “In addition, she is very intelligent. And she’s also a beautiful woman. This combination doesn’t happen that often.” We don’t think it’s a particularly clever saying, but Prahl is also very nice for that. He also says: “On the wedding day, I always write at least three poems or poetry for her.” Poetry then also three times? Or sometimes even poetry? Unfortunately, we can’t do it ourselves with the poems, we only ever write a few rhymes.

What the tabloids can’t manage is poetry, oh, facial analysis. There was a Red Cross Ball in Monaco, and “The New Woman” writes about Charlène: “This year the princess only smiles very shyly for the photographers.” Don’t overlook anyone!” Charlène smiled “bravely” for “Bunte”, while “Frau im Spiegel” recognizes: “This year, Charlène shone in the first place in the princely family.” Confusing!

Merkel’s hair and make-up expenses

The beaming of our former chancellor has cost us 55,000 euros so far. Since the end of her tenure, she has spent so much money “for professional help with hairstyle and make-up”, reports “Bild”, whose columnist Franz Josef Wagner writes: “I like my Merkel without make-up.” But Wagner is accommodating: “My God , but she is also a woman. Even if she wants to be beautiful, please let her be. My hairdresser costs 12 euros a month.” In view of the certain stringiness of Wagner’s hair revealed in the column photo, we ask ourselves: How often does Wagner go to the hairdresser’s a month? Once? Twice? four times? Or did the hairdresser say to him: “It only costs 12 euros for you. But you can never let yourself be seen here in the shop for that”?







The secret to her beauty reveals in “Bild” model Liz Hurley: “My best trick is to make a vat of delicious vegetable soup and drink a cup of it whenever I’m tempted to raid the fridge.” Of course we have, too tried it out right away – and now it’s morning and the vat of delicious vegetable soup is already empty. We could start crying again, but we smile: a shy, bright, brave smile.