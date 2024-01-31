The most beautiful circuit of all the new circuits returns. Or not.

A lot of new Grands Prix have been added in recent years. And to be completely honest, it's not always an asset. In most cases it concerns the street circuits that do not add much. Azerbaijan with its enormous straight stretch is unique, as is the rollercoaster-esque track in Jeddah. But jobs like Las Vegas and Miami: who cares? In any case, the best races are often on real circuits.

But yes, they are becoming increasingly scarce. The latest development is that the Madrid GP will most likely replace the Spanish GP. From Barcelona-Catalunya the gentlemen drivers will drive at an office complex outside Madrid. That is very sad. It is already certain that Madrid will come, Barcelona still has to be discarded. Formally speaking, negotiations between F1 and Barcelona are still ongoing.

Petronas dollars

Fortunately, it's not all bad news. Because in Malaysia they are keen to organize another GP. Some places will become available in 2026 (or the FOM will plan it even more fully) and so there are parties that are happy to make a bid to also organize a race.

They do this not only through a nice job, but also with money. A lot of money. Petronas is going to transfer a huge amount of dollars to win that race. Thanks to those Petronas dollars, Lewis Hamilton can also have an opinion, so you see how far the power of Petronas dollars can go.

In the case of Malaysia, this means a return to the Super Sepang circuit. Yes, this is a track designed by Herman Tilke, but it is definitely not a super clean, far too wide and featureless track. No, Sepang is actually one of the coolest circuits with several straights and many long stretches. Here you can still see really great races. Overtaking is possible in several places!

Most beautiful circuit favorable for Verstappens

In any case, Sepang is a track where the Verstappen family is doing excellently. In 2001, Jos Verstappen gave everyone a masterclass in starting and a masterclass in rain racing. Despite the extremely slow A21 soapbox with Asiatech engine (a further developed and very old Peugeot block), Jos was at the front in no time.

Years later, Max Verstappen also did good business here. At the Malaysian GP in 2016 he finished second after a great race with Daniel Ricciardo (and an epic Schoey session). He also achieved his second ever victory at Super Sepang by beating Lewis Hamilton at the Malaysian GP in 2017. Good. That edition was also the last time in Kuala Lumpur.

UPDATE: We may have cheered a little too early, because Petronas is now with one statement came out. They say that there are no talks to bring Formula 1 back to Sepang.

