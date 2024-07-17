In the world of cars, not everything is about horsepower and speed. There are mechanical parts that, although hidden from the layman’s eye, play a fundamental role in safety and performance, such as brake calipers! For many, they are just simple pieces of metal, while for enthusiasts and connoisseurs, they also represent a real design object to be shown.

Brake calipers usually have a rough and unkempt look. Others, however, are true works of art, like those produced by Brembo. Bremboprecisely for the design of a brake caliper, won the Platinum Award to theA’ Design Award and Competition 2024 with the Octyma brake caliperin the category “design of vehicle parts and car accessories. This recognition is an award for the design of Brembo products, which perfectly combine design and performance.

The most beautiful brake calipers

There Brembo Octyma brake caliper in aluminum to 8 pistons has been elected as one of the best brake calipers. The name derives from the Latin “octo”which means eight, in reference to the pistons, and symbolizes theinfiniterepresenting energy, power, balance and harmony.

Carbon ceramic brakes with award-winning Brembo Octyma brake caliper

Its taut lines and piston details relief underline the sporty character, while the elegant proportions fit perfectly with the Range Rover Sport SV. Furthermore the Cross piston arrangement optimizes braking by improving pressure distribution and overall effectiveness.

Brembo calipers are available in a variety of colors and finishes to perfectly match the aesthetics of any car. Whether you are a sports car enthusiast or a driver who simply appreciates aesthetics, Brembo calipers are a sure way to add a touch of class to your vehicle.

Who is A’ Design Award and Competition?

A’ Design Award and Competition It is one of the most prestigious and influential awards in the field of design worldwide.

Award-winning Brembo Octyma brake caliper is the one found on the Range Rover Sport SV

The jury, composed of design professionalsacademics, influential members of the press and industry experts, is committed to recognising, appreciating and valorising products, projects and good design services in all its forms. The competition is held annually and includes over 100 design categories.

Brembo is an Italian company famous all over the world for the production of high-performance braking systems. Its brake calipers are not only powerful and efficient, but also beautiful to look at. They are made of high-quality materials and boast an attractive and sophisticated design.

