From: Helen Gries

The beaches on the Italian island of Sardinia did particularly well in a test by an environmental organization. (symbol image) © Imago

Italy is one of the most popular holiday destinations in Europe. The country has beautiful Mediterranean beaches to offer. However, one stands out.

Munich – Italy is one of the most popular travel destinations for Germans. With its scenic diversity from the Alps to the Mediterranean coast, the country offers pure variety. Beach holidays are particularly popular in summer on the beautiful beaches of the coasts and lakes.

However, popular regions quickly become overcrowded. In order to contain the tourism boom in Italy, the country has already imposed the first measures. A certain number of bathers on some beaches is one of them. A certain beach in Italy has therefore now been named the test winner by an environmental protection organisation. Clear water and cleanliness were further points of criticism.

Holidays in Italy: According to the environmental protection organization, the most beautiful beach is on Sardinia

If you go on a beach holiday in Italy, you will find a particularly large number of great beaches on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia. But there are also excellent bathing spots on the coasts and lakes in Tuscany and further north in Italy. The Mediterranean island and the Alpine region to the north came out top in this year’s vote for Italy’s most beautiful beaches.

As the environmental protection organization Legambiente and the Touring Club Italiano announced, this year 21 coastal spots were awarded the top mark of five sails for their clear water and clean beaches. The place Baunei on the east coast of Sardinia was the test winner. Only a certain number of bathers are allowed on the beaches there in order to limit the impact of tourism on nature.

Italy: Environmental protection organization chooses the most beautiful beaches in the country

Of the 21 most beautiful sea locations, seven are in Sardinia, four in Tuscany, three each in Apulia and Campania, two in Sicily and one each in Basilicata and Calabria. Other places in Sardinia recognized by the environmental organization Legambiente and Touring Club Italiano include:

Domus de Maria in the south of the island

Bosa and Cabras with the marine reserve of the Sinis Peninsula and the island of Mal di Ventre on the north-west coast

Posada, Budoni and Santa Teresa di Gallura on the northeast coast

Ranking of the best bodies of water in Italy: Not only beaches by the sea, but also lakes in the north can score

Anyone who is drawn to clean and uncrowded lakes will find what they are looking for in Trentino-Alto Adige. The testers, who have been identifying the most beautiful bodies of water in Italy for more than 20 years, chose Lago di Molveno in the province of Trento as the best lake. There, too, attempts are being made to use quotas to counteract too many tourists in Italy.

The Völser Weiher and the Montiggler See in South Tyrol as well as the Lago di Ledro near Lake Garda also made it among the best lakes in Italy. A total of twelve inland waterways were awarded the five sails – i.e. the best possible mark of the test. (hg/dpa)