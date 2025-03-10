The New Zara collection, already designed for spring 2025, It has reached stores and among all the novelties there are different trends that rise as the protagonists of the season. And yes, without a doubt, Boho blouses deserve a special position in this list.

Either because of the feeling of longing to those 70s in which this look reigned in the streets around the world and these shirts combined with midi skirts, boots and jeans, or because The Chloé firm has once again made the Boho style the most viral of the season. But there is no doubt that this 2025 will mean the definitive return of the bohemian style, but ‘chic’. Because, above all, the key is not to lose that touch ‘Trendy’ that we love so much in Spain.

As we said, between Zara’s new collection garments For this spring we can find a great selection of Boho blouses that have made light tissues and flyers their greatest hallmarks. Pretty, comfortable and, mainly dyed shirts in neutral tones such as white or black. Leaving hollow also for the garnet, that color trend of this year that is as easy to combine as the previous ones mentioned. Prepare your bell jeans or your midi skirts, Zara Boho blouses They are trend and become the most beautiful garment of the season.

The Boho de Zara Blouses Trend of Spring



Boho blouse with zara flyers Zara

The White blouses with flyers They are the easiest option to combine and the one that takes the most. In Zara you have different options, but this is perfect to carry with everything. Of course, it is a success in sales and there are few units. (Ref: 2234/900/712. Price: 22.95 euros)

Boho blouse with Zara garnet flyers Zara

Another of the great successes of this new season of the Inditex firm is the Blouse of buttons and flyers with neckline. Available in raw, it is the Garnet option the favorite of the fashion experts. (Ref: 4786/063/681. Price: 39.95 euros)

Boho Blouse with Zara Loop Zara

Another option are The blouses with loop. A simpler and more ideal design if you don’t like flyers. Of course, so that it has a boho air, wear the loop unleashed and make sure it is a light fabric like gauze. (Ref: 4786/069/600. Price: 39.95 euros).

Boho Blouse with Zara embroidery Zara

If you prefer cotton, the best option to bet on the boho style is to get with a white shirt with details of drafts or embroidery. This Zara proposal is our favorite. (Ref: 0881/102/712. Price: 29.95 euros).

Zara Print Boho Blouse Zara

For the most daring and those that flee from neutral tones, the best option is this Zara semi -transparent gauze shirt With flower print in bourgeois tones. It combines great with everything and has a boho air that conquers. (Ref: 2522/142/330. Price: 29.95 euros).

