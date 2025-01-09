After the Christmas holidays, returning to reality is hard. From starting with our New Year’s resolutions (and realizing, once again, that we won’t be able to achieve everything) to resuming our routines and, all of this, dealing with the dreaded January slope. Of course, not everything was going to be bad news: the sales in Spain They allow us to achieve great opportunities in all sectors. And, without a doubt, the shop windows have earned all our attention.

The fashion sector is one of those that goes all out in this first month of the year to leave some of its clothes at bargain prices. And if not, when else would you be able to get clothes from brands like Pedro del Hierro with discounts of up to 70%? Therefore, we take advantage of this opportunity to renew our wardrobe or treat ourselves to something.

In our search for the best deals, we have found the set working girl prettier, with a marked classic air thanks to its checkered print that never goes out of style. It is from Sfera and is now on sale at El Corte Inglés.

A suit jacket for a ‘total look’

Our bet for returning to the office in style is this jacket suit from Sfera, made up of two matching pieces that form a total look classic, timeless and elegant.

This suit is a timeless classic. The English Court





BUY JACKET





BUY PANTS



It is a set formed by a blazer lapel collar with shoulder pads and matching pleated pants. The print chosen for the proposal is some classic paintings that, although they do not belong to the typical picture british, It provides a British essence that is maintained in the sober character of the whole.

Despite being a classic proposal, it maintains a rejuvenating spirit that provides elegance. For its part, the jacket has front pockets that also have flaps and a double-breasted front closure with buttons. The pants have belt loops and a front zipper and hook closure.

How to combine a suit for the office

Although it seems like a classic set, this proposal allows for many combinations. Booties, moccasins or sneakers can complete the outfita choice that depends on the air and formality that we want to give to the suit.

As for the clothes to wear under the jacket, now that we are in winter, sweaters are the best allies. If we want the best success we can go for a mocha mousse, Pantone’s color of the year, just as the model is wearing. It also fits with shirts, so the possibilities of this look There are many, which makes it one of the most versatile options in our dressing room.

Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.

All products and services have been chosen independently by our journalists, taking into account their benefits and/or discounts. Every time you decide to purchase through 20decompras articles, 20minutos.es receives a commission. Read our legal affiliation policy here.

At 20Minutos we look for the best offers and discounts. Prices and availability may vary after publication.