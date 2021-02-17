In this weird food, each person is different. There are they shy away from foods that were everyday for their grandparents: In times of more scarcity, all parts of the livestock were used (viscera, blood, heads …) and animals were consumed that today repel the less adventurous (snails are the most traditional example). Others, on the other hand, devour and appreciate all the dishes of our tradition, but they are planted before some peculiarities of other cultures: they say yes to a shrimp but no to a cricket, yes to a crab but not to a spider, yes to an eel (or a lamprey!) but not to a snake. In this cosmopolitan and a bit beast menu we have selected seven meals to which the initial prevention of outsiders is more or less generalized, although many times curiosity ends up overcoming this initial suspicion.

Durian: the stinky fruit



This sweet fruit, widely consumed in Asia, raises one of the most striking cases of mismatch between cultures: For millions of people it is a delicacy, the most succulent that grows in the field, to the point that they call him “the king of fruits.” But, alas, its intense and persistent smell, which so stimulates the appetite of its ‘hobby’, has been compared by others with the stench of rotten onions, burned tires, or even sewage. From time to time, an event occurs linked to this large fruit with a striking spiny rind: in 2018, an Indonesian plane had to stay at the airport because someone was carrying durian; that same year and the next, the stench of gas escaping forced the evacuation of not one but two Australian libraries; and last summer a postal shipment led to an emergency intervention at a Bavarian post office.

It smells even worse than they say, like a rotten egg. There are places, like Singapore, that even prohibit taking it on public transport or in elevators. As soon as you open it, they retch », sums up the Bilbao journalist Zigor Aldama, who has lived in China for two decades. “In my opinion, it’s not worth it, because it almost tastes like it smells.” Zigor celebrates that his wife, who is Chinese, likes him as little as he does.

Hákarl: the fermented shark



The Nordic countries have an astonishing variety of fish preparations that are often repugnant to foreigners. A good example is the hakarl, the Icelandic fermented and cured shark: Traditionally it was prepared by burying it and placing a rock on top, so that the weight was emptying the fish of its fluids, but now plastic is used. The natives claim that the smell is much worse than the taste and often recommend that tourists hold their noses to avoid nausea, but chef Anthony Bourdain he said that hakarl was “the most disgusting thing” he had ever put into his mouth. The last straw would be to organize a tasting with other specialties such as the Scandinavian lutefisk (treated with caustic soda) and the famous Swedish surströmming, fermented herring that, according to a Japanese study, are the most foul food on the planet.

“Worth? Of course: when you go to a country, you try what they offer you. Yes, it’s delicious? No, it is disgusting and it smells terrible, because it is so fermented that it looks rotten, but they serve it to you in very small pieces and then you make it come down with a marc called Brennivin », explains Jordi Pujolà, from Barcelona, ​​who moved to Reykjavik eight years ago and maintains the blog Escritorislandia.com. Icelanders eat it at least once a year, at the farmer’s party or Thorrablot, and it’s a ritual I recommend.

San-nakji: tentacles that move



We call it the Far East because of its location, but the adjective can also have other implications: for example, in that part of the world they take their obsession with the freshness of fish to levels that are sometimes a bit excessive. San-nakji is a Korean recipe that practically consists of taking an octopus from the fish tank to the plate: the freshly cut tentacles still move, in your oil and sesame seed dressing, and you have to be careful not to choke on them. The animal organization PETA considers it “one of the most vile and disturbingly cruel dishes ever created”, But it is part of a culinary culture that has also produced Japanese ikizukuri (a sashimi in which the fish still has its gills moving) or odori ebi (a live shrimp sashimi).

The Argentinian globetrotter Angie d’Errico tried it, a bit deceived, in one of her stays in Korea. “I was so worried that a living part wouldn’t go down my throat that I didn’t pay much attention to the taste. From what little I remember, yes, it was good. I chewed the first mini-piece I put in my mouth for five minutes, to make sure, totally paranoid, that there was no danger, but as soon as I put it in, it hit my lip and palate and I suffered, “he said on his blog, Titin Round the World. Instead, he did enjoy other Korean specialties like chicken butts.

Fugu: the sashimi that can kill



We stayed in Japan to try the mythical blowfish sashimi, that little animal with a toxin that can kill the diner. Its preparation in restaurants is subject to strict legal regulation –the chef must have a special license–, as well as the management of their waste, since after the Second World War some beggars who had collected viscera from the garbage died. There are poisonings every year, but they occur in domestic environments, from fishermen who consume their catch: in the Philippines, on the other hand, this year three people have died from a puffer fish that was served at a food stand.

«With good practices, it is an excellent product. Its most remarkable characteristic is the fine and smooth texture and the elegance of the flavor. I really like it seasoned with ponzu sauce, chives and grated turnip with chilli », details Hideki Matsuhisa, chef of the prestigious Barcelona restaurant Koy Shunka, who even knows the taste of liver, one of the most dangerous parts, highly prohibited in the hospitality industry: “It is very tasty, intense, a little spicy in the throat, but very toxic.”

Balut: an egg with surprise



What does the idea of ​​cracking an egg and finding ourselves inside a chick already formed scare us a little? It’s like the ‘kinder surprise’ of bad vibes. Well that’s what balut is, one of the national dishes of the Philippines: they are fertilized duck eggs and incubated until they take about ten days to hatch. They are served cooked and, according to their fervent supporters, they contain a treasure trove of delicious textures (in particular, a succulent liquid) as well as a prized aphrodisiac power.

«His thing is not to think too much. Open the tip a little, add a little salt and sip the broth. Then you peel it, dip it in vinegar and that’s where the party begins, because you have to chew. In my opinion, it is quite unpleasant, but it is true that it tastes like cooked chicken and it is not terrible. On a trip to the Philippines you will find it yes or yes, since they are consumed regularly and are carried by many street vendors, the mambabalut ”, develops the Cordovan Claudia Rodríguez, author of the blog Travel around the Philippines.

Casu marzu: the cheese with worms



Turóphobes, those people who cannot stand the proximity of a piece of cheese, can collapse before the casu marzu, the Sardinian variety characterized by the presence of live fly larvae. Italian laws prohibit marketing this famous ‘rotten cheese’, but not manufacturing it, so that domestic production is maintained and also pride in an essential part of the gastronomic identity of the island. Eating it It is advisable to protect the eyes, because the larvae have an ugly habit of jumping, although some prefer to eliminate the worms before bringing it to the table. Oh, doctors insist it can lead to digestive complications, but that doesn’t seem to take away the appetite of Sardinians.

The documentary maker Ismael Alonso tasted it during the festivities of Ovodda, a town in the interior of Sardinia. «I wanted to try it by experience, but I did not stop to see if there were worms moving, although the people from the town looked at me like the typical foreigner, making jokes on the subject with gestures and laughter. They gave me a little bit of caraau bread, also typical of the area. I remember it with an intense and somewhat spicy flavor, like that of some very cured La Mancha: it was good if you like strong cheeses. The smell was strong, but I wouldn’t say unpleasant, and I didn’t notice anything special in my stomach and I didn’t have any side effects.

Carolina Reaper: fire in the mouth … and beyond



This extreme menu would be lame without a nice touch of spice. The culinary world map is full of dishes that set the digestive tract on fire, but here we are going to turn to the true deity of spicy: Carolina Reaper has been the most brutal chili pepper since 2013, an outrage with a maximum of 2.2 million Scoville units (A jalapeño can go between 3,500 and 4,000). Their own growers say that “those who do not fear the Carolina Reaper are dumb”, but there are also ravenous people in this: In November, a Canadian broke the world record by gobbling three in less than ten seconds.