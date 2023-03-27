It just comes to say: finally. He is right Giovanni Scardina, Daniele’s brother, who today posted a long message on Instagram “to give you the news that many of us have been waiting for”. King Toretto left the Humanitas Intensive Care Unit after almost a month and will now continue treatment in a specialized center. Scardina had suffered an illness on 28 February in a Buccinasco gym, at the end of a training session.

END OF THE NIGHTMARE

“Four weeks after that afternoon that turned into the worst nightmare imaginable – wrote Giovanni -. Daniele’s clinical conditions continue to improve and today he was discharged from the Intensive Care Unit to continue the treatment initially in the ward and later in a specialized rehabilitation centre. His battle is not over, but we can finally say that his life is no longer in danger. Impossible to find words to thank the medical team of the Intensive Care Unit of the Humanitas Clinical Institute, who have taken extraordinary care of Daniele in recent weeks. Equally impossible is to describe the gratitude we feel for our God who accompanied the doctors, Daniele and all of us, in this difficult journey. Thanks to you too for the closeness you have shown us by walking alongside us in this terrible moment, it is nice to know that so many people have had a thought for my brother. The road is uphill, but we have faith. Join us in prayer, Daniele, and we, with him, would be immensely grateful to you”.