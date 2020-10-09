Common place is common currency in the discourse of coaches, scalded by professional lives in which success, however resounding it was, always became the prelude to the most notorious failure. In Lopetegui This characteristic is accentuated: the Gipuzkoan flees from headlines that haunt him as a past full of palaces has haunted him (Port, the Selection, he Real Madrid) of those who, his fault or not, had to leave through the back door. Her crying on the night of Suburb, after winning the Sixth Europa League, it has a lot of liberation.

When the recorder is turned off, a Julen far less robotic. The one who laughs when you tell him that a Sevillaista friend of yours, who didn’t trust him a hair when he arrived, is now betting on putting a statue next to him. Sánchez-Pizjuán. The one who gets excited again when he knows that he is already becoming part of the collective memory for a hype-demanding and very suspicious, but often fair hobby. That Lopetegui, surely the most authentic, is the one who walks to the right of Monchi Heading for an umpteenth love affair for Sevilla with triumphs, epics and history.