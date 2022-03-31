These are the six women’s soccer games that attended the most:
This meeting between colchoneras and culés took place in the first Iberdrola of the 18/19 season. In this fast-paced match, the future of the competition was at stake and the Atleti fans managed to gather 60,739 viewers at the Wanda Metropolitano. Until yesterday, this match was the match with the highest attendance in the history of a Spanish women’s competition.
At a European level, this national team meeting was considered the game with the highest attendance in all of history, until yesterday Barça and Real Madrid once again demonstrated that a Clasico is insurmountable. This match was played at Wembley in November 2019, surpassing the Wanda Metropolitano match.
80,203 spectators attended the clash between the two teams at the 2012 London Olympics. It was the final for the gold medal, and the Americans prevailed 2-1. It is the most attended women’s soccer game in the Olympics in history.
90,185 people They went to see the match between Denmark and Brazil of the 1999 World Cup played in the United States. 10 fewer people were registered than in the crash that follows on the list. This ’99 World Cup marked a before and after in the history of the discipline.
This match dates back to the last century. Final of the 1999 World Cup between the American team and the Chinese team. The number of viewers was 90,195. The Rose Bowl in Pasadena (United States) was the stadium that housed what until yesterday was the women’s soccer game with the most presence in the stands in history.
Barça yesterday broke all existing attendance records for a women’s football match. The Camp Nou opened its doors to receive 22 exceptional footballers who fought in a duel to the death in style that ended with Barça in the Champions League semi-finals. The packed stadium chanted their names and swept them to victory on an afternoon that will be remembered for years to come.
#attended #womens #soccer #games #history
Leave a Reply