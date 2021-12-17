Kinsite IMDb published list of the most anticipated shows of 2022. The rating was compiled on the basis of page traffic.

In the first place in the list of the most anticipated shows was the prequel to “Game of Thrones” “House of the Dragon.” It tells the story of the fall of House Targaryen and the outbreak of a war called the Dance of the Dragons.

On the second line is the Lord of the Rings project Amazon. Closing the top three is the series “Pam and Tommy”, the plot of which is built around the stolen intimate video of Pamela Anderson and her former lover Tommy Lee.

The top ten also includes the shows “The Sandman”, “The Last of Us”, “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, “She-Hulk”, “Miss Marvel”, “Peacemaker” and “Moon Knight”.

Earlier in December, the best TV series of the year were selected according to the People’s Choice Awards. The main show of 2021 was Loki. Among the drama series, Anatomy of Passion was noted, and in the category of comedy projects, the first place was taken by “I never …”.

Loki’s lead actor, Tom Hiddleston, won the Best Actor on Television award, with Ellen Pompeo taking first place among the actresses.