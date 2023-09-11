With the summer almost closed and the school year started, the premieres of series and movies are piling up. If routine is tight, there is fiction ready to distract us. Scorsese, Fincher, Woody Allen, Todd Haynes, the Javis and Berto Romero, among others, will present their latest works in the coming months. The festival season has begun – this year with an absence of stars but no less interesting proposals – and it will not take long for the first prize pools to emerge. The successes of films like ‘Barbie’ or, on a larger scale, the Spanish film ‘Campeonex’ show that exhibition halls are not dead and that they can coexist perfectly with platforms. In both places, the next film and series events will take place. The editors of Screens choose the upcoming titles that arouse the most curiosity in them.

Go ahead: ‘Starstruck’ is not an unusual or revolutionary series, it has not broken the mold, but if its new season retains half of the charisma of the previous ones we can consider the television autumn saved. We could summarize the plot as a ‘Notting Hill’ in reverse: on a drunken night in London, a millennial woman who accumulates jobs (from flower delivery girl to popcorn clerk in a cinema) sleeps with a famous actor. And, of course, they fall in love. How is it possible that this ‘girl meets boy’ exudes freshness in 2023? The answer is Rosa Matafeo, an actress and creator who has managed to preserve just the right amount of romanticism and add a realistic and worldly air to the story. When she leaves his house the next morning, the paparazzi mistake her for the cleaning woman. It is the beginning of a complicated and very fun love story.

Are there enough British crime series? Maybe so, but not all of them are supported by reviews that compare it to ‘Line of Duty’, by a cast where new actors are mixed with old acquaintances as solid as John Lynch or Richard Dormer and by the writing of two Northern Irish investigative journalists who They know Belfast perfectly, the city to which three rookie police officers are thrown to complete their training and where the wounds caused by the clashes between Protestants and Catholics are still open, which contributes to creating a more complex framework than usual. All this, in addition to the traditional consistency of British series, means that we are waiting for ‘Blue Lights’ like May water. Or September.

The preview images for ‘Gen V’, spin-off of the brutal ‘The Boys’, are tremendously wild, in a good way. Crossing the problems of youth with the moral dilemmas of the well-known Prime Video series seems like priceless raw material, with the addition of blood in abundance and superpowers… not always at the service of altruism. Heroes with a dark side, vigilantes without principles, huge villains and competitiveness, a lot of competitiveness. The promising cocktail has finished hooking its potential audience in advance thanks to a final trailer full of “fatalities.” Good and evil are diluted. The fantastic comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, surpassed by its live-action adaptation, further expands its universe (watch out for the cartoon series available on the same platform). In the Marvel offices they have to be nervous. Very nervous.

These ‘spin-offs’ with younger characters are always a little scary, but there should be no reason to distrust. Character development may not be the strong point of ‘The Boys’ – they almost always end as they begin – but throughout its three seasons the Prime Video fiction has demonstrated brutal acuity when it comes to portraying the polarized society. US. Now the action moves to Godolkin University, a superhero-only institution where students train to become the next generation of heroes. If Patriota showed us what could happen when the super, in reality, is a villain, imagine young people competing for the best grades with raging hormones.

While there is a lot of talk about ‘Rebel Moon’, Zack Snyder’s new space epic, a diptych supported by Netflix that seems like the umpteenth copy of ‘Star Wars’, a film is released at the end of this month that seems to follow the same path , another science-fiction one, which draws attention formally and seems to have a good background: ‘The Creator’. Behind is Gareth Edwards, director of ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’, a story that gave rise to ‘Andor’, the most interesting series in the franchise. The film deals with a current topic, with many lights and more shadows, artificial intelligence, with some spectacular images. It’s going to be the good one, although there is less talk about it than about some inflated phenomena on the internet. The promotional noise provided by the networks needs a decent filter. Virality is not synonymous with quality.

It’s not that I’m passionate about David Gordon Green’s work at the helm of the ‘Halloween’ franchise, but it is true that his vision of the latest trilogy of the saga, with one foot in the original material and the other launching into an uncertain future, It kept my interest until its gruesome end. And here they are again: taking ‘The Exorcist’ and making a direct sequel to the recently deceased William Friedkin’s masterpiece. Gordon Green has already made it clear that Friedkin was never involved in this new feature film that forgets about the rest of the installments in the saga and is born with the intention of a trilogy – we will have to see if the box office is enough for it. The return of the Oscar-winning Ellen Burstyn in the role of Chris MacNeil, the mother of Regan, the girl possessed by the demon in the original film, is one of the points in its favor. Oh, and it seems that Linda Blair, the actress who played the girl then, will also be in the new movie.

If every new Scorsese film is an event, the fact that it is a thriller, the genre in which he has performed best, is doubly interesting. It also comes backed by six minutes of uninterrupted applause with spectators on their feet, at the last Cannes Festival. We know that it is a crime drama that lasts three hours and 26 minutes, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro, Scorsese and his screenwriter Eric Roth adapted the film from the best-selling 2017 non-fiction book by David Grann of the same name. It focuses on an FBI investigation into a series of murders in Oklahoma in the early 1920s that became known as the Reign of Terror after oil was discovered there. I’m looking forward to it and I’m sure it’s going to become the big movie of the fall. If not, at the same time.

‘Un amor’, the excellent novel by Sara Mesa, has an unusual capacity to make the reader uncomfortable, without that being a reason to want to abandon reading. The author surprises by approaching love from a non-romantic point of view, but one that forces us to question the reasons that lead us to fall in love or get hooked on a person. What will happen with all this in the hands of Isabel Coixet? It is a mystery, taking into account the director’s need to put her stamp on everything she does. No one doubts that behind the popular book there was clearly a film, but whoever made it had to understand and be able to maintain the spirit of the original work. I hope Coixet has achieved it. Some previous successes: the choice of protagonists, Laia Costa and Hovik Keuchkerian; and the fact that the script was co-written by Laura Ferrero, author of another stimulating title of recent times, ‘The Astronauts’.

Despite having listened to The Smiths all my life, I have never felt like killing anyone. But it seems that the opposite is happening to Michael Fassbender, because he hears them while he prepares to commit a murder. Fassbender is a quiet and methodical hitman in ‘The Killer’, David Fincher’s latest film. In it, Fincher, in addition to using Morrissey’s lyrics to introduce us to the world of the protagonist, once again dissects, with a firm hand and a sharp scalpel, consumerist, capitalist times so sick as to engender beings capable of killing for money and without remorse. some. With a script by Andrew Kevin Walker, who had already signed ‘Seven’, they say from Venice that we are facing a minimalist, silent, direct, cold as ice ‘polar’. And a movie that features The Smiths is always a better movie.

If you think of Todd Haynes, director of ‘Carol’, the first thing you expect is a melodrama, but not just any one. Except for the title, ‘Secrets of a Scandal’ (terrible translation of ‘May December’) seems to be something exceptional. First, for starring Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman and, second, for being inspired by a true story that once filled the tabloids of the United States. What we know about the plot: in the 80s, a teacher in her thirties (Moore) entered into a relationship with a 13-year-old student. She even went to jail, but the couple stayed alive and started a family. Now, her story will be adapted to the cinema and an interpreter (Portman) will share a few days with her to get closer to the character. The identity game is served. After passing through Cannes, the references already became long: a style inherited from Douglas Sirk, traces of Bergman’s ‘Persona’, a soap opera tone and an atmosphere full of eroticism and suspense a la Patricia Highsmith. Who gives more.

‘The Messiah’ is a seven-episode series of which nothing has been leaked, which is why it arouses enormous curiosity. It could be anything but knowing that Los Javis are behind her it is certain that they will not disappoint. Its premiere will take place at the imminent San Sebastián Festival, and according to the synopsis of the contest, we are facing “a family thriller that will be screened out of competition and whose cast includes, among others, Roger Casamajor, Macarena García, Lola Dueñas and Carmen “Machi.” From this phrase, infinite possibilities open up. We know that it talks about the passage of time, so the Javis will have managed to make the characters grow (physically and emotionally) in what will be a long flashback. And knowing the previous works of the directors (‘Paquita Salas’, ‘La Veneno’…) it will surely give a lot to talk about and everything can be expected. Long live the controversy!

I like non-conformist people with the ability to reinvent themselves and the ambition to face new challenges. Berto Romero is. When he decided to jump into the field of fiction he could have done it with a comedy of manners following the line of what he does in his monologues and in his television interventions. But no, ‘Look what you’ve done’ is much more than that. It is in the form of a comedy but hidden inside is a drama about the way in which a couple accepts the changes and doubts that arise with the arrival of children. The next thing will be to tell a horror story without abandoning comedy, without falling into the grotesque, without arousing perplexity. Berto himself is in the cast. And Buenafuente. They both say that the two genres go well together because they generate spontaneous reactions. You have to be good at juggling for that to work well. Let’s see it.