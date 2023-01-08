From Metallica to Depeche Mode, the music industry kicks off 2023 in full force with a slew of releases announced. It has news for all tastes, be it indie, metal, hip-hop or electro. January starts with the roar of guitars. After the album Free (2019), more in the jazz rock style, the always naked “Godfather of Punk” Iggy Pop is back to the old style in his 19th studio album Every loser, as the single Frenzy suggests. The musicians involved, at least, promise: Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

The Italian band Måneskin is, after ABBA, the second best proof that winning the Eurovision Song Contest can be beneficial for an international career. After the success of the previous album, Teatro d’ira: Vol. I, with the super hits Zitti e buoni and I wanna be your slave, the Italian rockers now bring a new album, Rush!, with no less than 17 tracks. Some are already available, like the ballad The loneliest or the potent La fine. Special guest on one of the songs is Tom Morello, from Rage Against The Machine.

Metallica, The Cure, Depeche Mode

By surprise, Metallica announced a new album. Fans were amazed that nothing had leaked so far. And now everyone is in an uproar, because “the biggest band in the world” has already given a taste of 72 Seasons, which will be released in April, with Lux Æterna.

There has been much speculation about the return of the gothic ancestors of The Cure. There was even talk of three new albums that would be in production. In fact, it will be a single album, Songs of a lost world, to be released at the end of June. Some of their songs have already been played on the 2022 tour.

Depeche Mode only became a duo after the sudden death of founding member and keyboardist Andrew Flechter in May 2022. But Dave Gahan and Martin Gore quickly returned to the studio after the shock, to record the 15th album, Memento mori. Six years after Spirit, the new album will be released in the second quarter, and presented live on the next world tour.

Sensational: Peter Gabriel and the Rolling Stones

After more than 20 years, Peter Gabriel is releasing i/o, an album of completely new material. The later albums consisted of cover versions and orchestral recordings of their own works. Gabriel takes the new record on a major European tour – his first in nearly a decade. Judging by the teaser, there will be, alongside the new songs, several past hits from Solsbury Hill to Sledgehammer.

The Rolling Stones also returned to the studio. Guitarist Keith Richards tweeted in late October 2022: “New music in sight”.

That would be a treat for Rolling Stones fans, as the longest-running British rock band hasn’t released anything really new for over 16 years. Even their 2016 album Blue & Lonesome was a collection of cover versions of old blues songs. The unreleased production should come with a bit of Jamaica and a lot of bass. In addition, according to the British newspaper The Sun, quoting Ron Wood, some tracks bring a reunion with drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021.

Kylie Minogue und Ed Sheeran

What’s 54 when your name is Kylie Minogue? The Australian conquers the top of the charts whenever she releases a new album. Now, after Disco (2020), the next champion is on the way: the head of Kylie’s label has reported that the 16th studio album will be produced and may be released in 2023.

Recurring presence at the top of the charts are also Ed Sheeran’s records. His five successful albums so far – the latest Equals, released in October 2021 – will be joined by another one in 2023.

In addition, P!nk and Noel Gallagher promised news. The former Oasis frontman hinted in 2022 that he would release new tracks, mostly instrumentals, with his band Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. Also, John Cale appears again after ten years, as well as Lana Del Rey and Gorillaz.

Rumors: Nine Inch Nails, Offspring and Pearl Jam

Ten years after Nine Inch Nails’ (NIИ) last record, creator Trent Reznor has announced that they are in the studio making music. You have to wait and see.

Nor is it clear when Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will release something truly new. Cave announced in late October 2022 that he wanted to start writing a new album. There are also rumors about new records from The Offspring, Pearl Jam and The Prodigy.

Aus Deutschland: Von Deichkind bis Grönemeyer

From Germany, you can expect fresh material from the electro dance troupe Deichkind. Neues vom Dauerzustand is supposed to address the climate crisis – the anticipated track In der Natur already paints a bleak picture of the inhabitants of big cities, who have no idea how to deal with nature.

Peter Fox fans are eagerly awaiting a new album from the Seeed frontman. At the end of 2022, he released Zukunft Pink, a euphoric song with good vibes and encouraging lyrics. Now fans want more: Fox’s first solo album, Stadtaffe, was released an astonishing 15 years ago. But Fox does not talk about a new album and releases several Zukunft Pink remixes first.

Herbert Grönemeyer announced new sounds for March: 20 years after his last mega-album, Mensch, will be released Das ist los. Hip-hop trio Fettes Brot are dying, but as a consolation, they’re going on a big farewell tour in 2023. In their luggage they’re taking their best album, Hitstory, out in February.

Also worth listening to is the indie band Schrottgrenze, who tackle the issue of gender in Das Universum ist nicht binär. There’s also something new by Feine Sahne Fischfilet, and AnnenMayKantereit invites you to a cozy gathering: Es ist Abend und wir sitzen bei mir (It’s night and we’re in my house).