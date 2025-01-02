The most anticipated music of 2025: Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny

If Dua Lipa, The Cure, Lenny Kravitz and Shakira were the names to take into account in 2024 in which the queen has been Taylor Swift and her monumental tour The Eras Tour; 2025 is called to be the year of Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Bay Bunny, The Cat Empire and Lana Del Rey.

Bad Bunny has been precisely one of the last artists to announce his return. The Puerto Rican will publish I should have taken more photostheir eighth studio album, on January 5 as a gift from the Three Wise Men. The album will be made up of 17 songs and you can now hear its first preview, Coconut Spout. It will mean the continuation of his Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow of 2023.

He will also release his new job The Weekndwho already released its first single in September, titled Dancing in the Flames. The singer of Blanding Lights bet everything this time on Hurry Up Tomorrowan album that will be released on January 24. That date will be shared with FKA Twigsan artist who will return with a new album since he surprised with Magdalene in 2019. It is titled Eusexua and the song that gives its name to the album is now available.

Franz Ferdinand and his The Human Fearthe country CD Look Up of Ringo Star, The Bad Fire of Mogwai and Critical Thinking of Manic Street Preachers They will complete the powerful musical start of the season. Next to The Cat Empirewho will release their tenth album on March 7, Bird in Paradise. It will be impregnated with Afro-Cuban, flamenco, Brazilian, African, Jamaican and jazz influences, according to the Australian band.

The Eurovision world does not rest either and Olly Alexanderrepresentative of the United Kingdom in the last edition and creator of the hit King in 2015, he wants to take advantage of the spotlight that was pointed at him in Malmö to launch polari on February 7th. It won’t be the only interesting album that month. The Canadian Alessia Cara and the Italian band Lacuna Coil They want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Love & Hyperbole and Sleepless Empire respectively.

Besides, Tate McRaeone of Generation Z’s favorite pop figures, who will perform at the Vistalegre Palace in Madrid On May 9, publish So Close to What on February 21. That day they also arrive Sam Fender with People Watching and The Wombats by the hand of Oh! The Ocean. The month will close on the 28th The Chills with Spring Boardk-pop star Lisa with Alter ego and the Japanese folk singer Ichiko Aobawhich takes Luminescent Creatures before playing on March 10 at the Paral·lel 62 room in Barcelona and on March 11 at the Rambleta Theater in Valencia.

A 2025 of female stars

Another of the industry’s heavyweights, Lady Gagawill also be back in 2025. The artist, who co-starred Joker: Folie à Dieux and published Harlequin in September as a project inspired by his character in the film, he will release his seventh album in February. The advance, diseasealthough it has not enjoyed the same success as his collaboration with Bruno Mars Die With A Smilepromises a change in sound compared to Chromatic (2020).

Who still does not dare to give clues about the sound of his next album is Lana Del Reywhich announced lasso for the end of 2024 as his country proposal and has confessed “not recognize yourself” in that musical style during the creation process. Although that work never arrived, he has scheduled the publication of May The Right Person Will Staydespite the fact that the tone of the chords is a mystery.

Among the best kept secrets for 2025, the following also stands out: Rosaliawhich could star in one of the most important comebacks of the year. The Catalan has not given many clues about when we will be able to hear her fourth album, but declared in a interview in September that I was making progress on it.

Who you can expect new music from is Miley Cyruswhich will continue to Endless Summer Vacation and his successful flowers of 2023. The artist of Angels Like You has announced that his next album will be called Something Beautifulwill be “as visual as it is musical” and will be inspired by the classic The Wall by Pink Floyd from 1979. The return of Lordewhose last release was Solar Power in 2021 and has been involved in the entire 2024 study. In addition, Ed Sheeran will return to “great pop” after his last two alternative jobs with Aaron Dessner.

Taylor Swift He still has two re-recordings pending in his fight to get his job back: his debut Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) and the long awaited reputation (Taylor’s Version). And, as for Bruno Marsafter the success of his collaborations with Rosé and Lady Gaga, it is very likely that 2025 will also be marked in red on his calendar.

The rich national panorama

On the national scene, the group Cala Vento will publish Toast on January 17 after triumphing in the Independent Music Awards for its previous release, Beautiful House. They will follow Amaia Romero with If I open my eyes it’s not realI work with singles like I have a thought either Tocoto that will celebrate at the Sant Jordi Club in Barcelona on February 21 and 22 and at the Movistar Arena in Madrid on February 23.

On the other hand, on February 7 it will return Amaral with Dolce Vitahis first album in five years, and on the 21st of that month he will do the same Zahara by the hand of Slow tenderness. Valeria Castro will be added with The body after all, arriveles with the reissue of Exhausted from waiting for the end, Alba Reche with I’m not your man, Morgan with Morgan Hotel and Periphery with Nobody’s corners.

After 2024 in which the Santiago Bernabéu hosted international artists such as Taylor Swift and Karol G, it is unknown if the soundproofing tasks will arrive in time to allow the venue to maintain its coveted agenda. Among the names awaiting their verdict are Lola Indigo and Aitana. Huétor Tájar’s will undertake a stadium tour around the country with stops at the Blanco Coliseum on June 14 (although Real Madrid does not guarantee the concert will be held), at La Cartuja in Seville on June 21 and at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona on July 12. Therefore, he will take the opportunity to launch the epé soon Dragon Shipwhich will include hits like The Queen.

Aitana, for her part, has not revealed too many details about what will be her fourth studio album, A4but everything indicates that his rescheduled appointments on June 27 and 28 in the capital will serve to present his next project. It is also added to her Amaia Monterowhich, although it has not yet announced an album or tour, has promised new music in 2025.





Other artists who are preparing their return to the market without an official date are Melendi, Vanesa Martín, Antonio Orozco, Pablo López, Delgao and Manuel Carrascowho has already scheduled a tour titled Wild as their future album will likely be called. Besides, Rigoberta Bandini has been anticipating his second studio album, Jesus Christ Superstar, with the advances If I died tomorrow and Pamela Anderson. After a period away from the stage, she will accompany the CD with a new tour with which she will tour Spain, seeking the success of the previous one, Rigotourboosted by the ‘boom’ of Oh mom.

Another who has published a first preview of his next work is Alejandro Sanzwith Palm trees in the garden. As well as Leivawho is expected to see the light of day in spring Giant; and Solea Morentewho has just published his very personal calm seabut he is already working on a new CD with La Casa Azul. Bunbury, Sexy Zebras, La La Love You, Miss Caffeina, Camela and Loquillo They are other figures from whom new titles are expected.