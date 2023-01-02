This will be the game that opens amenities in the tournament, where each of the 18 clubs will seek to play a good role and thus have a better chance of achieving glory.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas – Matchday 11 – Saturday March 11

Tigres vs. Monterrey / Chivas vs. America – Matchday 12 – Saturday March 18

Atlas vs. Chivas – Matchday 13 – Saturday April 1

Cruz Azul vs America – Day 15 – Saturday April 15

Chivas vs Cruz Azul / America vs Pumas – Matchday 16 – Saturday April 22

The tournament begins on July 21 and ends on August 19, to be held in the United States and Canada.

So far, the American team that will face the Mexican club is Los Angeles FCwho expect a rival for the Champion of Champions between Pachuca and the winner of the Clausura 2023.

In the month of June the gold Cup, a contest that will be held in the United States and ends on July 16. So far, and in the absence of a coach, the Mexican team has not defined any friendly match.