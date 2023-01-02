2022 is gone and for this new year an agenda loaded with soccer issues is expected for Aztec football.
With the culmination of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, and after the end of the year, now new emotions are coming in 2023 and here we present some of the most important and expected dates.
Start of Closing 2023
will be next friday january 6 when the Clausura 2023 Tournament begins, with the opening match between Rayos del Necaxa and Atlético San Luis.
This will be the game that opens amenities in the tournament, where each of the 18 clubs will seek to play a good role and thus have a better chance of achieving glory.
The most anticipated games of the Clausura
Cougars vs. Chivas – Matchday 8 – Saturday, February 18
Cruz Azul vs Pumas – Matchday 11 – Saturday March 11
Tigres vs. Monterrey / Chivas vs. America – Matchday 12 – Saturday March 18
Atlas vs. Chivas – Matchday 13 – Saturday April 1
Cruz Azul vs America – Day 15 – Saturday April 15
Chivas vs Cruz Azul / America vs Pumas – Matchday 16 – Saturday April 22
concachampions
This year will also start the Concacaf Champions League, which will begin in March and end on June 4. The Mexican clubs that will represent the country are Atlas, León, Tigres and Pachuca.
League Cup
Another of the events for this 2023 that is beginning is the League Cup. This time there is a new format where the 18 Mexican clubs and the 29 that make up the MLS will participate.
The tournament begins on July 21 and ends on August 19, to be held in the United States and Canada.
Champions Cup
In regards to Champions Cupwhere the Liga MX champion faces the MLS monarch does not yet have a date as such, although in past editions the game took place in September, and that month is expected to be respected for the decisive game.
So far, the American team that will face the Mexican club is Los Angeles FCwho expect a rival for the Champion of Champions between Pachuca and the winner of the Clausura 2023.
Mexican team
After the resounding failure suffered in the World Cup in Qatar 2022, when they were eliminated in the group stage, the Tricolor returns to activity in March, when on the 23rd and 26th they will face Suriname and Jamaica, respectively, in the Concacaf Nations League.
In the month of June the gold Cup, a contest that will be held in the United States and ends on July 16. So far, and in the absence of a coach, the Mexican team has not defined any friendly match.
