In the last 30 years, seven leaders have tried to talk with the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN). For the first time, this group implements a ceasefire, which will be bilateral and will last, for now, until January 29, 2024. To seal the moment, a ceremony will be held this Thursday with the presence of President Gustavo Petro and delegates from ELN such as Aureliano Carbonell, Pablo Beltrán and Bernardo Téllez. With this, they will also start the so-called Participation Agreement, signed by the parties at the negotiating table.

The public installation of the National Participation Committee (CNP) is a notable step in terms of organizing civil society participation, a traditional claim for the ELN, which sees itself not as an army, but more as a armed wing of the people. More than 80 delegates from 30 different social sectors are expected to attend the installation event to be held in Bogotá, at the Corferias events center, who will join that instance, together with part of the guerrilla negotiating teams and of the government. This decision is the result of the new dialogue agenda that emanated from the “Mexico Agreement”, as the cycle of dialogues carried out in that country in March of this year became known. Most of them are members of ethnic, union, business and union organizations. Consuelo Tapias, Mauricio Iguarán, Claudia Rodríguez and Juan Carlos Cuéllar were appointed by the ELN.

The idea is that the committee collects proposals from the communities throughout the country on the changes they believe are necessary for peace, a kind of social input for negotiation. To achieve this, the CNP will initially design the instruments to achieve the inclusion of citizens through nine regional and 15 local meetings, in a term of between four and six months. Then there would come a phase in which all the members of the Committee dialogue around the proposals collected to, later and based on them, formulate policies and concrete projects that are brought to discussion with the negotiating teams at the table, with a view to building jointly a territorial peace.

In addition to the CNP, this Thursday the Verification and Monitoring Mechanism (MMV) comes into operation, in charge of monitoring compliance with the cessation and which must issue monthly reports that help the parties decide whether to extend or suspend the truce. The mechanism will be made up of General Gerardo Benavides, head of the Joint Transition Command, and Colonel Lurangeli Franco; delegates from the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace; and leaders of the ELN, including Bernardo Téllez and Gustavo Martínez; as well as members of the Episcopal Conference and officials of the Verification Mission of the United Nations (UN).

In order to account for a complex reality in which, in addition to the ELN and the Public Force, there are other actors in dispute, the mechanism will have not only the national instance, but nine regional ones (in the cities of Arauca, Bucaramanga, Cali, Cúcuta, Medellín, Pasto, Quibdó, Soacha and Valledupar) and 22 stores in Aguachica, Barrancabermeja, Becerril, Bojayá, Buenaventura, Caucasia, Ipiales, Istmina, Soatá, Ocaña, Pereira, Popayán, Puerto Carreño, Puerto Inírida, San Juan del Cesar, Santa Rosa de Osos, Santa Rosa del Sur, Socorro, Tame, Tibú, Tumaco and Yopal. Each instance will have at least two guerrilla representatives, in order to have constant and direct communication with the armed structures of the territories.

The task of protecting those who make up the MMV will be mainly in the hands of the Police Unit for the Building of Peace (UNIPEP), which was born in the Peace Agreement with the extinct FARC in 2016 and which during the administration of Iván Duque had no greater protagonism or financing, but that it will have a crucial role in sustaining the peace effort. UNIPEP has been preparing for the past few weeks with training sessions run by the United States Institute of Peace.

a fragile hope

For some social leaders in areas heavily affected by violence, such as the department of Chocó, in which the Omar Gómez Western War Front of the ELN operates, this cessation opens a door of illusion. However, mistrust remains latent in that region, especially after the humanitarian crisis that left the armed strike imposed by the ELN for fifteen days at the beginning of July. To this is added the fear among the communities due to the constant confrontations between this guerrilla and other illegal armed groups such as the Clan del Golfo or the dissidents of the extinct FARC known as the Central General Staff, which frequently happens in Arauca.

“We are not so hopeful with what is promised because history has taught us otherwise,” says a leader who is a member of the Pacific Human Rights Network, who asks that his identity be withheld to avoid putting his life at risk. For this leader, the cessation will not have a significant impact in Chocó if it is not done in parallel with other armed actors, such as the Clan del Golfo. “Here we see the dialogues with the ELN as the negotiation of a single group, when what we need is for all the armed actors that operate in our territory to come to a consensus,” he adds. Francisco Daza, coordinator of the Peace, Post-Conflict and Human Rights research line of the Peace & Reconciliation Foundation (PARES) agrees with this: “It has been identified that the bulk of armed actions do not occur among illegal groups against the public force, but rather between themselves. So the challenge is this: for the government to achieve a de-escalation of violent actions among the illegal armed actors. The cessation is a partial solution, but deep down it is not the recipe to guarantee humanitarian relief for the civilian population”.

