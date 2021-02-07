The faces of the Barça players in the last training session before facing Betis this Sunday reflected the positive state of mind that has settled in the Barcelona club. Laughter, jokes and hugs under the calm gaze of Ronald Koeman. It is the consequence of the good results in 2021, with five consecutive victories in the League and three Cup qualifiers passed to enter the semifinals, the last one with an epic comeback in Granada (3-5). Sevilla awaits there, with the first leg at the Sánchez Pizjuán next Wednesday, but the Dutch coach, although he has recognized on occasion that the shortest way to win a title is the Cup, he only thinks for the moment in green and white, the color of the shirt of his most immediate rival.

Betis, by the way, is more emotionally touched by the opposite of Barça. His league line is also good, but he was without a Cup semifinal against Athletic in a cruel way, conceding the tie in the 94th minute and falling on penalties. It will be necessary to see how it affects him emotionally.

Koeman, who faces the encounter with the casualties of the injured Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati, Piqué and Coutinho, appreciated the joyful moment the team is experiencing: «I cannot deny that I was very happy and proud in Granada with the quality and attitude of the team, but I don’t know for how long. Soccer is a rare sport. Today it is sunny and tomorrow it may rain. Tomorrow is another game and what is done does not matter. We have to show that we are on the right track ».

The Dutchman regretted the infernal calendar, with matches every three days and with a difference compared to other teams. With these two trips to Seville they will already be eleven starts in the last twelve games, with the fatigue that travel and late hours bring. “It is true that the number of matches for the big clubs in each competition and with this moment of the covid is very difficult. You have to communicate with the players to find out how they are doing and sometimes it is possible to take a break. We have done so already and will do so for sure in the future. There are twelve games so far this year and eleven in a row away from home with the Cup next Wednesday. We must help the players. Hopefully FIFA and UEFA think about the players to reduce the number of matches. It’s too much and this schedule kills the players, but I am not the first to speak about this. We must stop this situation. There are a lot of injuries from wear and tear and travel, ”Koeman complained.

The physical condition of Ansu Fati is a matter of debate due to the delay in the recovery of his knee. Koeman noted: “Out of respect for the player, I am not the person to speak about his recovery. You have to have respect for him and I am not in favor of taking things out. When there is something, we will communicate, and the most important thing is that you recover calmly. He has a lot of future ahead of him and you have to do things right.

At Betis, Manuel Pellegrini will not be able to count on the Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo or with the injured Bartra and Camarasa. Yassin Fekir, Nabil’s brother, makes his debut on a list of 23. “Luck is not measured by how teams are received; luck is sought. Anytime you host Barça it’s complicated. Our moment is good in football. We are going to see the reaction of the squad, but Barcelona is always a difficult opponent », said the Betis coach, who tried to see the positive side of the KO cupbearer:« Football is like that; we must move forward. You have to keep looking at what is coming. I think there are ways and means to get eliminated. It would have been worse to feel inferior to the rival ».