Every day at six in the afternoon, the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, sits religiously in front of the computer to discuss with 70 officials how the covid vaccination is going. There are no holidays, weekends, or excuses for these Zoom meetings. A metropolis of 9.2 million people must be immunized and it must be done quickly to avoid a new wave of deadly infections. The situation is dire: the Mexican capital and its metropolitan area concentrate the focus of cases and deaths from coronavirus throughout the country. After overcoming a few setbacks, the most ambitious immunization campaign in history is advancing without stopping. In two months, the local government has applied 1.8 million doses – about 19% of the national total – and has vaccinated 1.3 million older adults.

Sheinbaum virtual encounters typically last up to three hours. There it is discussed from the great strategy to face immunization to the smallest issues, such as the poisoning of a group of nurses or the number of wheelchairs that are needed to mobilize people. The head of Government listens carefully to every detail. In the first meeting of this week the last great controversy of the vaccination campaign was discussed. A viralized video last weekend shows a simulating nurse giving the injection with an empty syringe. “Air vaccines”, hundreds of people claimed on social networks.

“Who knows what happened?”

Sheinbaum questioned those in charge of the vaccination center. The episode is still anecdotal within the countless challenges that the campaign has presented. The federal government notified the Executive of the capital on February 11 about the imminent arrival of the first shipment of AstraZeneca. The order was to start as soon as possible. In three days a strategy was developed and the city officially began vaccinating on February 15. He did it in the three least populated municipalities, it was going to be a small-scale test of what was to come. The objective was to reach 80,000 people over 60 years of age, the group that had to be immunized according to the guidelines of the national vaccination plan.

Then 70 small health centers and schools scattered around the city were chosen to have a greater reach. But the phenomenon of the covid exceeded all the schemes and the plan showed its deficiencies. The first days of mass vaccination in the capital left portraits of long waiting lines and testimonies of the great disorganization. “It was very complex to have control, moving vaccines to 70 places every morning, some units started late or with delays,” says Eduardo Clark, director of Digital Government of the Public Innovation Agency and one of the spokesmen for the local immunization plan. “From that moment we knew that we had to modify the model to make it scalable, that if we did the rest [de alcaldías] that way we were never going to end ”, he says.

The arrival of the first shipment of Sputnik V to Mexico finished burying the strategy. The injection developed in Russia requires a special cooling system to keep it below -20º Celsius. As the country has almost no such equipment, the federal government decided to leave all shipments from Moscow in the metropolis. Local authorities had to go out to find special refrigerators at research centers and universities. They got only a handful, which made it impossible to have dozens of vaccination sites simultaneously. “There we decided to design a scheme with macro vaccination units,” says Clark.

The local Executive then armed vaccinodromes in sports centers and large cultural centers, where at least 500 civil servants, doctors and nurses will gather. Gabriel Leyva, general director of Supply, Commerce and Distribution of the local government, was in charge of a macro unit in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office. The challenge there was immense. The second most populated delegation in the city has 1.1 million inhabitants, almost the same as entire states, such as Zacatecas or Durango. Operatives of such size, Leyva explains, could not be set up unexpectedly. “We begin to do rehearsals one or two days before starting in each center, to know what we are going to do, how we are going to act, what we are going to ask. We even make a wheelchair tour in the access area to the vaccination center to see what the admission is like, ”he says.

The sensation of improvisation left by the first centers was diluted with the imposing image of the vaccinodromes current. On the American football field of the sports car Carmen Serdán, in the northern limit of the city, huge white tents were raised this Tuesday. Hundreds of officials below moved like ants to attend the constant arrival of people for eight hours. “So that people can get there, we potholed the area and built this platform in two days,” Leyva says while pointing to a ramp with the asphalt until recently cool. Streamlining the process allowed the city to increase the numbers in a few weeks. In this part of the city alone, more than 26,000 people were vaccinated in five days.

Sheinbaum, who many recognize as the political successor to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also received extra help. The federal Administration chose to prioritize vaccination in the most important source of contagion in the country. Between the city and the State of Mexico, some 800,000 cases and 63,000 deaths have been reported due to the coronavirus. “The national government helped us with personnel to accelerate the vaccination plan. We got to immunize 150,000 people in one day last Saturday, that’s our daily record, “says Clark. The benefits also came in the form of doses, of each shipment that lands, up to 10% is assigned to the city.

The stream of resources allowed the authorities to vaccinate 82% of those over 60 who live in the capital with at least one dose. They are joined by some 165,000 first-line doctors who were immunized. The numbers are encouraging in a country where most states do not even have transparent statistics on the progress of vaccination. In just over seven weeks, the Sheinbaum government applied the first vial to 1.5 million people, more than 16% of the total population of the Mexican capital. That figure has also helped boost the national total. On Wednesday the country reached a new record for daily vaccinations with 530,000 people, the president assured this Thursday.

Next Monday they will begin to apply the second doses, a process that is scheduled to end in June. In the midst of that, they must also begin to vaccinate those over 50, as announced this Wednesday by the Undersecretary of Health of Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell. The Executive understands that the vaccination will be extended at least throughout this year. However, the resource tap cannot remain open without any limit, they acknowledge. “All areas of the city have had to bring in workers, but we may reconfigure that in the next few stages,” Clark admits.

What allowed “the successful model of the city,” says Clark, was adjusting the strategy every hour. “There are going to be mistakes because it is a massive vaccination process. The important thing is to identify them and understand if it is systematic or human, and if it is systematic to make the modifications so that it does not happen ”. Forecasting is not enough, Leyva adds. “You can rehearse many things, but the reality is always more complicated,” he says. The best example happened on your own vaccination room, where this week five people who had covid showed up and were forced to stop and disinfect everything. Or like the case of two young men who disguised themselves and pretended to be old men in order to receive a dose.

Sheinbaum, known for being methodical and forceful, gets more than a shout out when stumbles interrupt the campaign. To solve these problems is that every day he dedicates three hours from his schedule. Outside doors accused the “air vaccine” of being a defamation and a hoax of the opposition. Doors inside it was decided to demand more transparency from the nurses when putting the vial. “We have installed a protocol,” says Leyva, “now each person is shown what they are going to wear and is shown when they are being vaccinated.”

