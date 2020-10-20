Kylian Mbappé he is not used to giving interviews to the media. He remains on the sidelines, focused on growing in his sports career and taking PSG to the top. However, he has made an exception in the previous match against Manchester United, corresponding to the first day of the Champions League. The French attacker chatted with the Daily Mirror in the preview, to speak, especially, of Marcus Rashford’s social work and his campaign so that no child in the country goes hungry.

“It’s all a matter of trust and he’s a player who plays with a lot. He’s one of the most dangerous strikers in England. Paul Pogba has told me about how special he is and that he doesn’t talk about the players that often,” he analyzes him Mbappé footballingly to then talk about his way of understanding England’s problems: “Addressing an issue as important as child poverty is one of the most important things anyone can do. So I have all the respect in the world for what he’s been doing, trying to make real changes. “

Rashford continues to fight for the Government to collaborate in ending child poverty, something that for Mbappé is worthy of praise: “I think it is a requirement that players use their position to make a difference in the world. They have given us a lot and it is important that we give it back. “Turning to the pitch, the Frenchman recalled the elimination they experienced against United years ago and stressed that they are again aspiring to the top.

“What happened in previous seasons is no longer important. This club has a clear ambition to win the Champions League. Last season we were close, but close is no longer good enough for us. We have some of the best players in Europe and the goal we have is clear. We know that United have great footballers and we approach the game with respect. What he has done in the Premier is not relevant for this game. The Champions is different “, closed the attacker of the Parisian group.