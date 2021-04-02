Foreign online stores are most often used by residents of the Far Eastern Federal District. This is stated in the results of the study of the “Mir” payment system, which are at the disposal of “RIA News”…

The study was conducted using a questionnaire, a representative sample of 1200 people over 18 years old.

“In the Urals and central Russia, foreign platforms are not popular at all, and they are used least of all in Moscow (12%),” said the head of the center for marketing research of the Mir payment system.

At the same time, almost half of the residents of Russia (49%) noted that they periodically use delivery services. However, even before the pandemic, this figure was quite high – then 47% of respondents said they were using this type of service.

The authors of the study noted that the popularity of such services is primarily due to their development in a particular city: in Moscow, the number of delivery users is 71%, in Russian megacities – 50%, but in small cities – only 38%. The most active users of delivery services were people aged 25-34 years. And 52% of those who, in principle, order delivery, noted that in 2020 they began to use it more often.

“In general, even more Russians have experience of online shopping – 66%, and in Moscow this figure reaches 82%. 74% of those who are engaged in online shopping prefer Russian online stores, 20% more often make purchases in foreign ones, ”the study says.

On March 30, it was reported that there is a shortage of freight carriers in Russia. It happened against the backdrop of an increase in demand for delivery in the country by 56%. In January-February, the cost of transportation services has already increased by about 10%, and market participants expect further growth.