Wednesday, January 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The most absurd play of the year? Free kick collection goes viral

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 3, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Japan soccer team

The protagonists of this funny moment are the members of the Takagawa Gakuen team.

The protagonists of this funny moment are the members of the Takagawa Gakuen team.

A Japanese team wanted to baffle the rival and the fans with an unexpected move.

There is a football team that is gaining more and more fame after showing off in matches a play that they call ‘the whirlwind’. This is what is known as a prepared or laboratory maneuver, designed to mislead the opponent.

See also  Ten Hag finds the formula and puts United in European positions after the bad start to the season

And it is that he Takagawa Gakuen made headlines at the end of 2022 for a match they won with this tactic.

When it was time to collect, several players held hands and began to circle, leaving their rivals baffled, and scored the goal. The video quickly went viral.

(Also read: What is hidden in Pelé’s mysterious locker that was never opened?).

However, in another meeting they tried it again and it did not go as expected: three players did ‘the whirlwind’ and failed to kick the ballsending her out of the arc.

The moment, of course, caused grace among the attendees and Internet users. Furthermore, even though Twitter is not the most used social network in Japanthe video already gathers around five million views.

(Keep reading: ‘Dibu’ Martínez and Hugo Lloris saw each other again and sparks flew, video).

Thus, just three days after the beginning of this year, there are already those who affirm that it could be recognized as the worst play of 2023.

See also  Journalist shot to death in southern Mexico, the fifth in the year

More news

Daisy Contreras
Writing TRENDS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#absurd #play #year #Free #kick #collection #viral

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Jesús Alzamora assures that he does not want more children and considers having a vasectomy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result