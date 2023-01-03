The most absurd play of the year? Free kick collection goes viral

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The protagonists of this funny moment are the members of the Takagawa Gakuen team.
A Japanese team wanted to baffle the rival and the fans with an unexpected move.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 3, 2023, 10:18 AM
There is a football team that is gaining more and more fame after showing off in matches a play that they call ‘the whirlwind’. This is what is known as a prepared or laboratory maneuver, designed to mislead the opponent.
And it is that he Takagawa Gakuen made headlines at the end of 2022 for a match they won with this tactic.
When it was time to collect, several players held hands and began to circle, leaving their rivals baffled, and scored the goal. The video quickly went viral.
However, in another meeting they tried it again and it did not go as expected: three players did ‘the whirlwind’ and failed to kick the ballsending her out of the arc.
The moment, of course, caused grace among the attendees and Internet users. Furthermore, even though Twitter is not the most used social network in Japanthe video already gathers around five million views.
Thus, just three days after the beginning of this year, there are already those who affirm that it could be recognized as the worst play of 2023.
Daisy Contreras
Writing TRENDS
January 3, 2023, 10:18 AM
