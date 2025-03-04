

The PSOE and Junts have registered in the early hours of this Tuesday in Congress a proposal of the Organic Law of Delegation of Competencies in Immigration to Catalonia. According to this, the security of ports, airports and critical areas will be managed by the Mossos de Esquadra in collaboration with Civil Guard and the National Police and Catalonia will execute irregular immigrant returns.

To do this, the Mossos de Esquadra will be on the border and will act in coordination with the rest of the State Security Forces and Bodies.

According to the joint statement released by both parties, this Organic Law is the result of the Brussels Agreement between the PSOE and Juns and “supposes a very significant step in the method and political sense that inspires the aforementioned agreement.”

Another point of the fixed agreement that Catalonia will be configured as “unique window” in its territory when managing the Authorizations of long -term stayTemporary residence and long -term residence, and issue the identity document for foreigners, from the Nie of the Spanish State.









In addition, the number of Mossos will increase by 1,800 troops until reaching 26,800 agents.

