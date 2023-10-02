Firefighters intervene in the accident of a vehicle that fell into a ravine in Calafat.

The Mossos d’Esquadra suspect that the 48-year-old man, who was driving the accident vehicle in Calafat (Baix Ebre), intentionally drove the car into the ravine. His parents, both 70 years old, died as a result of the accident. The man is admitted to a psychiatric center, as confirmed to this newspaper by the Catalan police. The first indications suggest that he was suffering from a psychotic break and persecutory mania at the time the vehicle fell into the water, according to police sources.

The accident occurred shortly before nine o’clock on Saturday night. Various witnesses notified the Catalan police that a driver was traveling at high speed along Ronda de Mar, in an urbanization of Calafat, in the municipality of l’Ametlla de Mar, when he took a wooded area and plunged into a ravine with a difference in level of about 20 meters. In the car, which was submerged under water, his parents and a dog were traveling with him, which did manage to survive.

The parents died as a result of the accident. Firefighters had to remove the father from inside the vehicle, where he was trapped, and his mother was found in the water, unconscious and finally died. The son was found alive hours later, shortly before midnight, about 330 meters away from the coast, where he reached nothing and asking for help.

The Catalan police detected that the man, with signs of hypothermia, was acting incoherently. Already at the Verge de la Cinta hospital, in Tortosa, doctors confirmed that he was suffering from a psychotic break and persecution mania, according to police sources. Finally, the doctors decided to admit him to the Pere Mata d’Amposta center. The Catalan police assure that he is not detained, and that they are waiting for the evolution of the case and his health to decide how to proceed.

The incident forced an extensive operation by the Generalitat Firefighters, who deployed 27 personnel, with 14 crews and two boats, as well as underwater and mountain specialists. They were joined by a maritime rescue helicopter for the night search from the air and a Red Cross boat, in addition to members of the Mossos, the Civil Guard, the Local Police and four units of the Medical Emergency System.

