The Mossos d’Esquadra are searching this Thursday in the waters of the port of Barcelona for Levi Davis, the British rugby player who disappeared in Barcelona seven months ago. A maritime police boat has left the port of Vilanova i la Geltrú early in the morning, where they have one of their headquarters, towards the southern mouth of the pier, next to the aquatic unit. There a person was seen in the water at dawn on October 30. A cruise ship gave the alert, but the police only found in the sea the life jacket that was thrown from the ship, without missing any passengers.

The intention of the Mossos is to track the area of ​​the port of Barcelona for several days. Although the place was already searched by the Civil Guard and maritime rescue teams when the sighting occurred, the Mossos promised the young man’s family a month ago, in a meeting they held with his mother, to search again in the sea, now that all the clues supported the thesis that the young man could be the person who fell into the water. From the MSC Bellisima cruise they heard someone shout at 6.30 in the morning “help”, so clearly that they even threw a life jacket at him.

The Mossos d’Esquadra search the water this Thursday to search for Levi Davis, who disappeared in October 2022. Bernard Coll

The disappearance of Levi Davis has been a nightmare for his family, and has led to a great following in the United Kingdom, where the 24-year-old had participated in various reality and television game shows, as well as playing in professional rugby league. The night his trail went missing, Davis caught a ferry from Ibiza, where he was staying with a friend, to Barcelona. The cameras locate his last steps in an Irish pub on La Rambla, where they recorded him. His phone gives the last signal in repeaters near the port and also in that area his passport is found.

The police have searched for Levi Davis ever since, including in areas of Barcelona’s drug floors. In a complicated personal drift, as explained by his mother, the family hired a team of detectives to help in the search that offered a reward of 11,500 euros for any clue. Two months later he broke up with them when they linked Davis’ disappearance to a debt of more than 100,000 euros to the Somali family and hinted that he could be kidnapped.

