The Mossos d’Esquadra have prevented three sisters residing in the province of Lleida, two of them minors, from being victims of a forced marriage and female genital mutilation, in a case in which they have questioned the parents but in which At the moment no arrests.

As it has progressed andthe Segre newspaper and police sources have confirmed to EFE, last June the Mossos were alerted to the imminent risk of the three sisters, given the possibility that they would travel with their family to their country of origin, in the Sahel, and that there they would be subjected to circumcision and forced to marry against their will.

The Mossos, who were alerted by the educational environment and the reference clinic of the three girls, residents of a town in the Segarra region, applied the protocol provided for this type of case, in which the passport is usually withheld from the affected to prevent them from traveling. Despite progress, still Three million girls have their genitals cut off each year., denounces Unicef. More than 600,000 women suffer the consequences of cutting in Europe and another 190,000 residents in 17 European countries are at risk of being subjected to this harmful practice, reports the European Network to end mutilation.

