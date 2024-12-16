The Mossos d’Esquadra have concluded in their investigation that the death of the founder of Mango, Isak Andicthis Saturday after falling down a ravine in the Cuevas del Salnitre in Collbató (Barcelona), it was accidental, ‘El País’ has reported.

The court has already received the preliminary autopsy report and the initial report of the Mossosand this Sunday he signed that Andic’s family could take care of the body, sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) have indicated.

The preliminary proceedings remain open until the Catalan police write and send the final report to the courtwhich will not be before a couple of weeks, the same sources assure.