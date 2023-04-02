The Mossos are investigating two deaths in fights in Barcelona and L’Hospitalet, sources from the regional police reported this Sunday. One of the deceased has been found at the Mercat Nou metro stop, as a result of stab wounds, and the alleged perpetrator has already been arrested. In the other case, which occurred in the Free Zone, the Mossos are looking for three men who have fled in a car after injuring two others.

At five in the morning this Sunday, according to police sources, several people have confronted each other with a knife at the Santa Eulàlia metro station. One of the two reported injuries (with chest injuries) was later found at the next stop, the Mercat Nou, where he died. The Mossos have arrested the alleged perpetrator at the site of the fight.

In the case of the Free Zone, the police have come after reports of a fight, around 5:30 this morning. Upon arrival at the site of the events, two injured were found, one of whom had already died and the other was transferred to a hospital due to his serious condition. Those responsible, a group of three men, have fled in a car.

