02/27/2025



Updated at 09: 38h.





The Mossos d’Esquadra They investigate four minors for having spread PORNOGRAPHIC IMAGES OF COMPANIONS class, manipulated with artificial intelligence (AI). The 15 -year -old children, and students from a Barcelona Institute, placed the faces of some classmates on bare bodies and then spread them through a chat.

The investigation began after NOTICE OF A STUDENTwhich alerted the teachers of the one. The young man explained that some colleagues had used photographs of some girls in their class and, through a mobile application and with the use of artificial intelligence, they had manipulated them.

The agents made several efforts to confirm the facts and They located a fortnight of manipulated sexual content photographs with artificial intelligence where minors from the school came out. In addition, it could be corroborated that adolescents had a group in an instant messaging application where the content of the assemblies they made were shared.

The investigation for an alleged crime against the exercise of fundamental rights and public freedoms is protected by the Minors Prosecutor’s Office.