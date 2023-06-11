Three moments of the attack on a trans woman in the Barcelona metro on Saturday night.

The Mossos have opened an investigation into the transphobic attack that occurred last night at the Plaza de Catalunya station of the Barcelona Metro, where a young man verbally assaulted and kicked a trans woman.

The Observatory against Homophobia of Catalonia has reported on social networks that the event took place around nine o’clock at night inside a carriage on Line 1 of the Metro, in the vicinity of the aforementioned station, when a man he directed insults at a trans woman and yelled at her: “Get out of there, you’re making a fool of yourself.”

The situation, which was recorded by several passengers, escalated and the victim tried to flee from the attacker, who nevertheless kicked the trans woman. Once the convoy arrived at the station, the victim got out of the car and ran towards the exit, after which the Metro resumed its service.

The Observatori has condemned the attack this Sunday, while the Mossos have opened an ex officio investigation to verify the veracity of the video images of the incident that users have released on the networks.

The acting councilor for Citizen Rights of the Barcelona City Council, Marc Serra, for his part, has said that last night’s event constitutes “an episode of lgtbiphobic violence that we reject and that must be thoroughly investigated.” He has also reported that the consistory has activated the protocol for homophobic and transphobic attacks and has made the municipal non-discrimination office available to the victim.

