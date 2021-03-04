The Mossos, in the Camp Nou offices in search of documentation. Lorena Sopêna i Lòpez – Europa / Europa Press

The investment company Telampartners, based in Barcelona and registered on Monday by the Mossos d’Esquadra in the case Barçagate, put I3Ventures – owned by Carlos Ibáñez – in contact with Barça. Its founder, Jaume Malet, explained to the agents during the registration that he charged “a percentage” for the “interpersonal presentations” that he made between Ibáñez and those in charge of the club in his office on Avenida Diagonal. Malet, who chairs the United States Chamber of Commerce in Spain, put the two parties in contact when “learning that Mr. Bartomeu, the Barça board and the club were being attacked on social media.” However, he dissociated himself from the signing of the contracts and their development: he charged his commission and did not get involved “in anything else.”

The summary of the Barçagate case, to which this newspaper has accessed, delves into the role played by a company that the Mossos describe as “a consultancy” with “a single worker”. The transfer chain gives an idea of ​​the opacity of the operation. Barça paid foreign companies (Uruguay, Argentina) for the jobs, which in some cases did not even have workers and who were the “bridge” to send the agreed amounts to I3Ventures. But the money kept circulating. A part of the amounts ended up in a Telampartners account. In the same period that the contract with Barça is in force (2017-2020), Telampartners receives 345,898 euros from I3 Ventures, according to the cross-data of the banking entities and the Tax Agency that the Mossos have used in their investigation. The bulk of the money is received by Jaume Malet, his wife, a community of goods and a company.

In one of their reports, the researchers consider it essential to find out “what happens” with that money and if the final recipient “may be related to the people investigated and / or to those responsible for FC Barcelona”. The hypothesis, however, has not yet been confirmed. “At the moment no transfer has been located for those investigated”: former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, former presidential adviser Jaume Masferrer, CEO Óscar Grau and the head of legal services Ramón Gómez Ponti.

The consultation record can help to contribute more data to the investigation. Among the 11 evidence collected, the Mossos seized a file on “monitoring of operations related to the FCB”, as well as mail between Malet and Ibáñez.