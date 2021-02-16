Supporters have set up barricades and are gathering around him, to protect him and prevent the police from reaching the rapper. COLPISA Lleida Tuesday, 16 February 2021, 08:25



The Mossos d’Esquadra have entered the University of Lleida (UdL) this Tuesday morning to arrest rapper Pablo Hasel, who this Monday locked himself up in the rectory with a group of people to avoid being arrested and having to comply with the prison sentence to which the National High Court sentenced him.

The agents have accessed the premises and at around 7:00 am they have tried to negotiate with the people entrenched in the rectory, so that they could leave by their own foot. Hasel’s supporters have set up barricades and are gathering around him, to protect him and prevent the police from reaching the rapper.

Mossos sources have informed Europa Press that the device, which started before 7 am, is scheduled to take place throughout the morning.

Hasel locked up this Monday in the rector of the University of Lleida (UdL) three days after the deadline for voluntarily entering prison expired: “I am locked up together with many solidarity in the University of Lleida, they will have to burst it to arrest and imprison me” .