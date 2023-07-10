Mossos d’Esquadra in a file image. mm

The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested a woman accused of killing her partner with whom she ran a bar in Calella, according to police sources. The Catalan police investigate the details of the crime, at dawn, in a bar in the municipality where both the deceased man and the alleged perpetrator of the crime lived. The first hypotheses suggest that the woman has attacked the man with a knife from behind. The Mossos officially confirm the discovery of a dead man with signs of violence in a Calella premises, without providing further details. The judge has decreed the secrecy of the proceedings.

The woman has called at dawn warning of a fight in a place on Vallderoure street, according to the initial data of what happened. Upon arrival at the scene, the agents found a man with a back injury caused by a knife and a scene that could appear to be a robbery. Given the conflicting versions of the woman, she has been arrested as a suspect in the murder.

From the initial information you collect about what happened, the woman and the man, between whom there is no sentimental relationship, according to police sources, ran the bar together and also lived in the same place. Faced with the economic difficulties of recent times, the man had the will to stay with the business alone. That may be one of the reasons for the confrontation, according to police sources, in an investigation that they insist is still embryonic. The Criminal Investigation Area of ​​the Mossos d’Esquadra of the northern metropolitan region has taken charge of the investigation.

