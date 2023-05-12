The extensive police device yesterday prevented the anti-squatters and the supporters of this group from confronting each other in the Bonanova square in Barcelona, ​​in the two demonstrations called in front of two squatted premises, La Ruina and Kubo. The Mossos avoided the clash between the two protests and managed to prevent the hundreds of people who responded to the call from the Desokupa company from reaching the doors of the two squatter houses, since their intention was to try to evict the premises and charge against the young people who they remain inside.

There was no confrontation and the police charges were very minor. There was only one minor injury, that of an anti-fascist, in the confrontation that took place with the riot police, who used batons. The supporters of the squatters did reach the doors of the two buildings, while the anti-squatters were on the other side of the square, about a hundred meters away. The police device was maintained throughout the night. The residents of the area, one of the wealthy neighborhoods of the city, could barely circulate through its streets. At five in the morning, the Mossos denounced 12 young people opposed to the squatting, for disobedience. The antiokupas tried to approach the Ruin and the Kubo, ignoring the orders of the agents. They have been denounced under the Citizen Security Law.

The day after what had been announced as a great pitched battle, which in the end was not due to the extensive police force, normality has returned to the Plaza de la Bonanova, waiting for the court to set the date of the eviction , in which the incidents could be repeated.

The person in charge of Desokupa, a company with connections to the extreme right that acts as a vigilante body, has puffed up this Friday from yesterday’s demonstration. Despite the fact that he did not evict the squatters, as he promised, and he could not even get close to the two squatter houses, Dani Esteve believes that he has made history. In his opinion, between 15,000 and 18,000 people yesterday supported the march called by his company, in which there were shouts against Colau (who they called “whore”) and against the squatters. “She was a crazy bitch,” he said on social networks. According to his version, the Police congratulated them because there were no incidents. “People came out to say enough of squats, enough of criminals and enough of Colau,” he said. “This will be remembered, there will be a before and after,” he pointed out. Police sources, on the other hand, speak that there were no more than 500 people in each of the protests. There was almost one policeman for every two protesters, of one sign or the other.