The Mossos confirm that Aragonès was spied on without approval from the Supreme Court and reinforce the evidence against the former head of the CNI

Spied on without permission. The Mossos d’Esquadra have confirmed that the former president of the Generalitat Pere Aragonès was spied on with the Pegasus program in 2018 without the endorsement that the Supreme Court did grant to the National Intelligence Center (CNI) a year later, according to legal sources. to elDiario.es.

The expert report of the Mossos d’Esquadra confirms the suspicion maintained by Judge Santiago García and Aragonès’s defense, carried out by lawyer Andreu Van den Eynde: the former president was spied on in July 2018 using a technique similar to that used by the CNI to infiltrate his phone, with permission from the Supreme Court, between July 2019 and March 2020, a period that has also been corroborated by the Catalan police.

The need to investigate further and corroborate whether the CNI spied on Aragonès without approval from the Supreme Court led the magistrate to reject, last April, the request to archive the case of the former director of the CNI Paz Esteban, the only government position accused of espionage. . The new Mossos expert report that confirms the infiltrations underpins the evidence against Esteban in an investigation that has few wrinkles left before the judge decides whether to send it to trial.

“My entire personal and political life, illegally spied on with Pegasus […]. The CNI and all those involved have to assume their responsibility. We will go to the end,” Aragonès said in X.

The Barcelona Court has already pointed out, contrary to what was maintained by the State Attorney’s Office (which defends the former head of the CNI) and the Prosecutor’s Office, that there were indications of espionage on Aragonès’s cell phone without legal coverage in July 2018, when Paz Esteban had been serving for more than a year. technical secretary of the center, which was then directed by General Félix Sanz Roldán.

The Supreme Court authorized three infiltrations of Aragonès. The first, in July 2019, with two other three-month extensions in October 2019 and January 2020, after the secret services alleged that Aragonès coordinated the actions of the CDR, an extreme that never actually occurred.

However, a computer expert that Aragonès provided to the court concluded that the ERC leader had his cell phone infected with Pegasus between July 2018 and March 2020, beyond the period in which the CNI espionage had judicial coverage. The judge commissioned an expert report from the Mossos d’Esquadra, who have now confirmed what was stated in the opinion provided by the former president, as has happened with other spied on independentists.

The suspicion of the former president’s defense is that the CNI spied on him without permission in 2018, and that the subsequent petitions to the Supreme Court based on the fact that he was a leader of the CDR only served to try to cover up that first infiltration without judicial endorsement. .

The case of espionage against the former president is the one with the most advanced investigation of the dozen complaints of spies that are distributed throughout the courts of Barcelona. Aragonès was one of the 18 names of independentists that the CNI admitted to having spied on. Paz Esteban herself recognized this in a closed-door appearance in Congress.

The Mossos’ expert report represents proof of cotton in a case that is facing its final stretch of the investigation after an unprecedented but incomplete declassification by the Government of the Supreme Court rulings that, at the request of the CNI, authorized the use of Pegasus on Aragonès’s cell phone.

The instructor wanted to know if the CNI has a license to use the program, if it was the center or another organization that purchased it from the Israeli company NSO Group and which “specific people” from the organization and the firm participated in the sale.

The judge also asked the center to provide the documents related to the ordering, purchase, installation, payment, training and support for the use of Pegasus, as well as for the CNI to send the records of use of the spy program on Aragonès’s mobile phone. But the Government refused to provide the magistrate with all this information since, as the Executive argued, “it would mean generating a serious, certain and current risk and threat to the life and integrity of the CNI’s sources and collaborators.”

Requests to Police, Civil Guard and CNI

Another judge from Barcelona has reactivated the investigations regarding the spying with Pegasus on three CUP leaders, the former deputies in Parliament Carles Riera and David Fernández and the former deputy in Congress Albert Botran. After more than two years of requests from the Prosecutor’s Office and the defense of the former deputies, carried out by lawyer Benet Salellas, Judge José Antonio Cruz de Pablo has given a boost to the case with a battery of proceedings.

Among the requests agreed upon by the judge, several requirements to the CNI, the Army, the National Police and the Civil Guard stand out. He asks the four organizations, as Salellas requested, if they have evidence of having “acquired or used” Pegasus to spy on the Cupaires. The judge also asks the General Defense Intervention to track whether any amount has been paid for Pegasus, a program that the Israeli company NSO only markets with States.