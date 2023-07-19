Josep Maria Bartomeu is once again in the eye of the hurricane. As revealed by Ser Catalunya’s ‘Què t’hi jugues’ program, the same one that uncovered the ‘Negreira case’, a report by the Mossos d’Esquadra concludes that the man who was president of Barça between 2015 and 2020 diverted money from the Barcelona entity for personal purposes.

The 112-page document that the Catalan police have handed over to the judge instructing the so-called ‘Barçagate’ points to Bartomeu using a Barça contract with the company Amalgama Marketing to make payments outside the club, some of them for journalists.

The basis of the Mossos report is found in a folder entitled ‘Contractes serveis digitals’ (Digital service contracts) that was found during the club’s searches, from which the existence of payments to eight companies is verified. Among them is the aforementioned Amalgama Marketing, owned by Miquel Sambola, to whom the Catalan police attribute charges for his friendship with the then president of Barça that increased even during the pandemic, a period in which the Barça club reduced the salary of its employees and footballers.

According to the Mossos report, Amalgama Marketing billed 84,000 euros per season until 2020, but also received other amounts for specific work such as the Christmas campaign or that of one of the Ballon d’Ors that Leo Messi received. All this reported a total of 223,000 euros between 2015 and 2020 to the aforementioned company. Of that amount that the Mossos consider a “money diversion platform from Barcelona for Bartomeu’s personal interest”, 43% was collected by a businessman, 29% went to a journalist, 14% was received by Sambola and the rest went to two other media professionals.