The Catalan Police this morning took stock of the second consecutive night of riots in the streets of the main Catalan cities, after the demonstrations called to protest the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel. These protests have also spread to Madrid. The Mossos have arrested 33 people in Barcelona, ​​Girona, Lleida and Tarragona, where fourteen injuries have been registered (eight of them police officers) and considerable material damage, such as 135 burned containers, a dozen vehicles and assaults on shops, a a hotel in the center of Barcelona and a car dealer. The incidents of this past night are added to those of Tuesday, in which 18 detainees, 25 agents injured and 30 protesters attended by ambulances were counted. As on Wednesday, the Catalan Police once again speak of extreme and gratuitous violence.

The general director of the Autonomous Police, Pere Ferrer, has attributed the violent acts, which take place after the demonstrations of protest against the sentence against Hasél, to organized groups of hooded, “violent and aggressive”, who “infiltrate” the protests to cause “harm” and attacks on street furniture. In the case of the city of Barcelona, ​​the Police speak of some 200-250 young people organized to “exercise extreme and gratuitous violence.” “People who go out to destroy the city and attack the police”, have expressed the Mossos.

These young rioters are joined by “opportunists” who “have nothing to do with the reason for the protests” and who take the opportunity to loot shops. This same “amalgamation”, according to the definition of Pere Ferrer, already occurred during the protests last October against restrictions by the covid, which led to looting of stores, such as the one that went viral of young people entering to rob in a Decathlon. For this Thursday and the next few days, especially the weekend, there are new calls, and the Mossos have reiterated their concern that the riots will become chronic, as already happened in the protests against the sentence of 1-O.

The Mossos are once again at the center of the controversy for their actions to deal with the riots. A 19-year-old young woman, who was seriously injured on Tuesday, underwent emergency surgery on one eye this morning. He has lost his vision due to the supposed impact of a foam projectile. The Iridia collective, which defends the young woman, has taken for granted this morning that it is a foam impact. “The direct shot is evident,” said its director, Anaïs Franquesa, at Rac-1. It is, he said, an illegal shooting. And he has called for an internal police investigation for a possible crime. Iridia has reported three head injuries from foam shots.

Pere Ferrer has “regretted” the events and confirmed that the body has already opened an internal investigation to clarify whether there has been police malpractice. “We want to clarify what happened,” he said. The Mossos are already analyzing the projectiles fired on Tuesday night. Of course, in his opinion, this is not the time to talk about the police model and what weapons the riot police use. When there is a new government, it will be the new executive who will have to assess whether it wants to introduce a new model, he said. The protests for Hasel have sneaked into the negotiations for the new Catalan executive. The head of the list of the CUP, which is negotiating its entry into the Government, has demanded a change in the police model and the dissolution of the Brimo, the mobile riot squad. The security model will be one of the important points in the negotiation, he assured.